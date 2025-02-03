Arkansas Native Earns Promotion to Captain in the Illinois Army National Guard

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Relocating to Springfield, Illinois, from Little Rock, Arkansas, may not have been what the young lieutenant initially envisioned for his family. Arkansas, a state rich in agriculture, outdoor recreation, and a deep-rooted love for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, was where they considered home. Now, they are embarking on a new journey with a new family—the Illinois National Guard.



Justin Lowe, a logistics officer for the Illinois Army National Guard, was promoted to captain on Jan. 31 at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Lincoln in Springfield.



“He didn’t want a big ceremony or anything fancy,” said Lt. Col. Michael Barton, deputy logistics staff advisor. “Many of the individuals here today were around when he took a leap of faith coming from Arkansas. He was already a commissioned officer there but came here for a military technician position. He’s been an excellent addition to our field feeding platoon and has taken on a tremendous amount of responsibility.”



Lowe transitioned to the Illinois Army National Guard in 2022, working as a military technician for most of his time with the organization. In 2024, he took a position as aide-de-camp to The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard, Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, assisting him with critical missions.



“I want to thank everyone here today for coming out to celebrate this moment with me and my wife,” Lowe said.



“Most importantly, I want to thank my wife, Cynthia, who has been with me through it all. When I first told her about this job opportunity, she was excited because she thought it would be in Chicago. Of course, it wasn’t easy to break the news that we would actually be about three hours south of Chicago. I’m grateful to everyone for trusting in my ability.”



Capt. Lowe and his wife, Cynthia, live in Springfield with their four children.

