    Marines Discuss Subic Bay for Humanitarian Aid, Disaster Relief Program

    SUBIC BAY, PHILIPPINES

    02.03.2025

    Story by Dustin Senger 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Eduardo Jose Aliño, chairman and administrator of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, discussed port operations Feb. 3 with U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson.

    Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, visited Aliño’s office in Subic Bay Freeport Zone to discuss efficiencies needed for a sustainable logistics node.

    Blount Island Command plans to stage humanitarian aid and disaster relief equipment for the Indo-Pacific region. Part of the Marine Corps’ global prepositioning network, the ashore program will include engineering, communications and motor transportation assets.

    Aliño, a Philippine presidential appointee tasked with leading social and economic development in the zone, expressed support for efficient equipment transport at the bay located northwest of Manila.

    Blount Island Command, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is the hub for Marine Corps prepositioning programs, including afloat squadrons and ashore sites.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2025
