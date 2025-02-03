NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Custodial Services in support of Marine Corps, Navy, DOD customers in North Carolina AO

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Coastal Enterprises, Jacksonville, North Carolina, a $23,011,514 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for custodial services in support of the Marine Corps, Navy, and Department of Defense (DOD) customers in the North Carolina area of operations (AO).



Work will be performed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina; and outlying areas supported by these installations, and is anticipated to be completed by January 2026.



Fiscal year (FY) 2025 operations and maintenance, (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $3,438,116; FY 2025 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds in the amount of $365,065; and FY 2025 operations and maintenance, other (DOD) funds in the amount of $460,887, will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was sole source procured under Federal Acquisitions Regulation (FAR) 8.002 mandatory sources utilizing FAR 8.7 AbilityOne program, with one offer received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-D-2526).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



