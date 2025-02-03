CCAF Returns to CAFB

Photo By Sharon A Ybarra | Col. Jonathan Cato, 14th Flying Training Wing deputy commander, and Ms. Nora Miller,...... read more read more Photo By Sharon A Ybarra | Col. Jonathan Cato, 14th Flying Training Wing deputy commander, and Ms. Nora Miller, Mississippi University for Women president, pose for a group photo with the graduates of the Community College of the Air Force fall ceremony, at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 12, 2024. The CCAF is a federal program offered by the United States Air Force and United States Space Force which grants two-year Associate of Applied Science degrees in association with Air University. see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. — Nine 14th Flying Training Wing Airmen received their Community College of the Air Force degrees November 12, 2024, at the Columbus Air Force Base Event Center.



CCAF graduations were commonplace at CAFB before the 2019 pandemic and were further delayed by program restructures. The CCAF graduation ceremony was the first in five years held on base and was livestreamed online to accommodate families who were unable to attend.



“It’s important to have these graduations come back,” said Michael D. Schendel, 14th Force Support Squadron chief of education and training. “This year, we are starting to see the school offer these graduations again, and it’s a big deal that we are getting back up to speed and doing these regularly.”



The CCAF is the only federally charted institution that awards Associate of Applied Science degrees specifically for Air Force service members. The programs combine technical training received during military service with general education courses to provide graduates with skills relevant in military and civilian sectors.



The CCAF associate degree is accredited by the American College of Education and requires 60 semester hours of dedicated effort and time management. Since nearly 2,000 colleges and universities accept ACE credit recommendations, the degree is transferable to participating four-year institutions serving as a steppingstone for higher education.



Service members are encouraged to seek out additional educational development in preparation for the future of Great Power Competition. The Air Force provides a variety of educational opportunities to support continuous learning; each service member is authorized up to $4,500 a year in tuition-assistance, and other educational opportunities such as Air Force credentialing on-line which enables Airmen to earn professional certifications at no cost.



“You are not just graduates; you are leaders and changemakers, as you navigate this world carry with you the values of integrity, service and excellence that define the U.S. Air Force,” said Ms. Nora Miller, Mississippi University for Women president and CCAF graduation guest speaker. “Go forth with confidence, pursue your passions and make your mark on the world.”



CCAF Graduates



Tech. Sgt. Anthony Watson – 14th Comptroller Squadron - Associates of Science in Financial Management



Tech. Sgt. Johnathan Williams – 14th Force Support Squadron - Associates of Science in Human Resource Management



Tech. Sgt. James Biven – 14th Security Forces Squadron - Associates of Science in Criminal Justice



Staff Sgt. Dan Raven – 14th Operations Support Squadron - Associates of Science in Electronic Systems Technology



Staff Sgt. Caleb Smith – Wing Staff Agencies - Associates of Science in Transportation



Senior Airman Alexander Garnica – 14th Communications Squadron – Associates of Science in Information Systems Technology



Senior Airman Serena Horn – 14th Comptroller Squadron - Associates of Science in Information Management



Senior Airman Savannah Howe – 14th Civil Engineer Squadron - Associates of Science in Emergency Management



Airman 1st Class Ian Schindler – 14th Operations Support Squadron - Associates of Science in Meteorology