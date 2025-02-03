FSS: The Force Behind the Mission

COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. -- During an assumption of leadership ceremony, Col. Scott D. Ryder, 14th Mission Support Group commander, presented the 14th Force Support Squadron guidon to Andre Logan, appointing him as new director of the 14th FSS on Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi, October 18, 2024, at the Columbus Event Center.



“Commanders are responsible for executing the mission, leading people, managing resources and improving the unit,” said Ryder. “While Andre is taking on the title of director, make no mistake, a civilian leader of a squadron has the exact same responsibilities as a commander.”



As the director of the 14th FSS, Logan leads a team of approximately 225 personnel that are responsible for critical services on CAFB. Through marketing, food services, family support, child and youth services, recreational programs, personnel, Honor Guard and mortuary affairs, FSS directly contributes to training world class pilots.



“FSS is more than just food,” said Logan. “We are going to do what we can to make sure our programs are sustainable, as well as strategically increase our capabilities and expand our services.”



The key areas of focus, Morale, Welfare and Recreation further promotes the success of the mission, readiness and resiliency through an environment where Airmen and their families feel supported, valued and motivated to excel in their personal and professional lives.



Physical fitness is a critical component of military readiness and access to well-equipped gyms, sports leagues and fitness classes help Airmen maintain the ability to meet operational requirements and continuous support of the mission.



Professional development is another priority for FSS, providing education services, certifications and tuition assistance guidance help promote self-improvement and career advancement for Airmen on CAFB. While childcare and youth development programs support working parents, spouse employment assistance and networking events.



The 14th FSS creates a well-rounded environment that plays a vital role in fostering community engagement and improving quality of life for the base.



“We know the impact of what we do, the sign as you enter the base says, ‘Where the future is flying,’ and that future starts with us.” said Logan.

