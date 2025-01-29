Leadership During Novel Events Kick-off

The 178th Wing kicked off its Leadership During Novel Events series Saturday with a briefing led by Staff Sgt. Dylan Zimmerman, 178th Security Forces, who shared how he stepped into action during an active shooter event.



The series offers a compelling exploration of leadership in extraordinary and high-stakes situations. Each session features unique perspectives and insights from Airmen who have demonstrated resilience and decision-making under pressure.



On Nov. 20, 2023, Zimmerman, a full-time Beavercreek police officer, was on patrol when he received a call to respond to an active shooter at the Beavercreek Walmart.



Prior to his arrival, the shooter injured four shoppers—three women and a man—before taking his own life. Without hesitation, Zimmerman rushed into the building and began clearing the store.



"At that moment, I never once thought about myself," Zimmerman said when asked how he mentally prepared before entering the store. "Every second of my response was focused on the people inside and their safety."



Zimmerman’s composure in a high-pressure situation demonstrated both his tactical expertise and leadership. During the leadership series, he reflected on his experience, emphasizing the importance of readiness, trust in training, and communication.



“These events provide invaluable lessons for our Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jaquita Melton, 178th Wing Command Chief. “Hearing firsthand accounts of resilience and decisive action equips them with the knowledge and mindset to navigate their own challenges with confidence.”



The series will continue throughout the year, highlighting unique experiences that showcase the strength and resilience of the 178th Wing. Through firsthand accounts like Zimmerman’s, the series aims to inspire and prepare Airmen for the unexpected challenges they may face in their careers.

