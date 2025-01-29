Schenectady Native Uses Intel Skills to Serve in the Navy Reserve

Courtesy Photo | Intelligence Specialist First Class David C. Milliman Jr., a Schenectady native who...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Intelligence Specialist First Class David C. Milliman Jr., a Schenectady native who drills out of Navy Reserve Center Schenectady and is assigned as a Senior Intelligence Analyst with the Twenty Second Naval Construction Regiment in Gulfport, Mississippi, supports the 60th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., Jan. 23, 2025. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Schenectady, New York – Intelligence Specialist First Class David C. Milliman Jr. is a Schenectady native who drills out of Navy Reserve Center Schenectady and is assigned as a Senior Intelligence Analyst with the Twenty Second Naval Construction Regiment in Gulfport, Mississippi.



A 1995 graduate of Mohonasen High School, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserve at the age of 38 in 2016 to give back to his country and carry on his family’s tradition of military service. He credits the values of the hometown in which he grew up, including a respect for the ideals of persistence, dedication, and hard work, as a factor in the success he has enjoyed in his nine years of military service.



“I have had a ‘Start Something, Finish Something’ attitude from the beginning. My parents were always very supportive of my goals in life,” he said. Their support and encouragement have always stuck with me, in that if I have a dream, I should have the confidence to dive in and go for it and not give up on myself.”



Milliman’s most recent assignment was in support of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration Navy Liaison Team in Washington, D.C. He was in charge of a team who prepared the credentials and forwarded background checks to the United States Secret Service for all Navy reservists participating in the inauguration events. In his civilian capacity, he works as a New York State Unified Court System Officer, and he credited the skills he learned in the law enforcement and security sector to his success in this assignment.



Prior to his accession into military service, Milliman earned a Baccalaureate Degree as an Art major from the Pratt Art Institute in Brooklyn, NY. This discipline of study inculcated in him a level of creative thinking and the ability to view problems from different perspectives, which as an intelligence specialist assists him in creating quality intelligence products by which military planning teams build military courses of action to support strategic national defense priorities.



He reflected on his accomplishments in the intelligence field, discussing his support of operational and tactical levels of war and developing products which directly supported warfighters. Ultimately, he seeks to train the next generation of intelligence specialists and was most proud to witness his Junior Sailors earn recognition and accolades for their work.



Vice Admiral Nancy Lacore, chief of the Navy Reserve and commander, Navy Reserve Force, highlights the importance of the unique skillsets Reserve Sailors like Milliman bring to the Total (Navy) Force, “Our Sailors understand the significance of our mobilization billets and warfighting contributions to the Total Force. We possess specialized skillsets and capabilities, unique to the Reserve Force, and provide the Navy additional capacity…We will retain and promote Sailors who embody our culture of excellence, resilience, and warfighting readiness.”



To that end, Petty Officer Milliman discussed what readiness means for a citizen Sailor.



“You have to play the long game. When you play Chess, you have to think a few moves ahead. This translates to the experience of a warfighter. When you are preparing for an exercise, you need to think ahead of what you are going to need. The same is true for drill weekend, preparing for mobilization, or returning from mobilization. You need to prepare yourself mentally and physically to accomplish your tasks to set yourself up for success.”



Millman’s story is an example of a citizen Sailor’s passion for serving his country while balancing the demands of a civilian career and family life. When speaking of people desiring to serve the country, Milliman simply said, “Don’t be afraid to take chances in life.”