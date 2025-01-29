Arizona National Guard Soldiers Compete in the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Competition

Photo By Cpl. Carlos Parra | A U.S. Army Soldier of the 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, serves breakfast...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Carlos Parra | A U.S. Army Soldier of the 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon, serves breakfast inside of the Mobile Kitchen Trailer (MKT), February 2, 2025 in Florence, Arizona. The 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon set up their entire field kitchen in order to feed 83 soldiers while being evaluated for the 56th Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Carlos Parra) see less | View Image Page

Connelly Cup Cook-Off



Story by U.S. Army Sgt. Elizabeth Smith



FLORENCE MILITARY RESERVATION, Ariz. — The 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon kicked off the 56th Annual Philip A. Connelly Competition, demonstrating the critical role of food service in sustaining Army readiness and capability.



Established in 1968, the competition recognizes excellence in Army food service across the nation. National Guard units throughout the United States compete in the National Guard category, advancing from state to regional levels, where they face off against each state's best. In the Reserve and National Guard categories, evaluators assess a single meal—lunch—featuring fresh, refrigerated, or frozen foods.



Not only are the 905th Quartermaster Field Feeding Platoon in Florence to compete but also to support units currently training. “We are here to feed the 996th Area Support Medical Company, Marine Corps Air Station personnel, and the 159th Finance Company,” said Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Thompson. “We're also participating in the 56th Connelly Competition, operating a field feeding site with a mobile kitchen trailer, field sanitation center, and water supply.”



The competition evaluates overall unit performance, including food service quality, maintenance, and sanitation, fostering a competitive spirit that drives operational excellence. “I think it actually is encouraging, because being in the military, you're very competitive to start off with, but it encourages cohesion and encourages people to reach out and do their best,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Dawn Broe. "I just love watching it, because you can see that they put a lot of time into working together as a team.”



Sustaining soldiers with quality nutrition is vital for maintaining a lethal force. “Feeding the fight. 100%, soldiers that are hungry are more dizzy, more lightheaded, where you're just not able to focus in a really intense situation," Thompson said. “It's not because the soldiers are distracted by their illness, it's because the body is just not able to meet the needs that are being demanded of them.”



Without support units like the 905th, combat units would be unable to operate effectively. Their mission is clear: fuel the force, maintain readiness, and enhance lethality.