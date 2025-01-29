Airmen of the future: Wing develops next-generation maintenance capabilities

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The 193rd Special Operations Wing is implementing a new cross-training initiative called Ready Airmen Training, designed to increase aircraft maintenance efficiency. This new program now exercised Air Force-wide, supports efforts to create a more adaptable and deployment ready force.

“We’re working to ensure our maintainers aren’t just locked into one specialty,” said the 193rd Special Operations Group unit deployment manager. “By giving them hands-on experience in multiple areas, we’re building a force that can operate more efficiently.”

Maintenance personnel at the 193rd have previously focused on specific specialties within their job titles. Under the new training model, Airmen are gaining experience across different maintenance specialties, allowing them to assist in multiple areas outside their duty assignment.

“When we deploy, we won’t have to send as many personnel,” the unit deployment manager said. “Our Airmen will have the capability to cover more ground instead of just within their discipline.”

This program enables maintenance personnel to support and assist in tasks outside their primary career field. Therefore, it allows a single expert to be accompanied by two trained personnel within this program, increasing efficiency and reducing the need for multiple specialists to be deployed for a single task.

“We aren’t trying to make a crew chief into an avionics troop,” A 193rd Special Operations Group avionics troop said. “It’s about teaching someone outside of my career field the skills needed in order to assist me, especially when deployed.”

The 193rd is building on its existing strengths by adopting a more flexible maintenance training approach, aligning with the Air Force's evolving strategy. Leadership here is moving forward with this new program, despite potential challenges.

“The Air Force is evolving, and we’re evolving with it,” the unit deployment manager said. “By training smarter and making our teams more capable, we’re ensuring we can meet mission requirements wherever we’re needed.”

