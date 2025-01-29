221st Combat Communications Squadron enhances readiness at FrostByte ACE 2025.

The 221st Combat Communications Squadron kicked off the 2025 FrostByte ACE Exercise at Fort Wolters Training Site, Mineral Wells, Texas on January 30th, 2025. This nine-day exercise allowed Airmen to train crucial skills in setting up forward positions in austere locations.



“The goal behind this exercise is to build resiliency while also training multi-capable airmen,” said Texas Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Colton Brantley, 221st CBCS, chief of operations. “When we deploy, we normally deploy with the Army. This exercise exercises our ability to fly into austere locations, establish communications quickly, and defend out foothold.”



Over the course of the exercise, airmen of the 221st CBCS were able to practice skills to better adhere to multi-capable airman concept.



“We have to be able to operate all of our own equipment and security. Not only can we run radios, servers and satellite communications, we can also drive our won forklifts,” said Brantley. “The goal is to be 100-percent self-sufficient. From setting up a base of operations to running our own security.”



For many Airmen of the 221st CBCS, this exercise allows them to see plans put into motion, allowing them to get a better understanding of what to expect if they are ever deployed to an austere location where resources are limited.



“From the ground up, it’s about building our airmen’s experience. They’re seeing everything from the pack-up of the convoy, whether it be by road or by air, the defense and eventual movement of themselves and the equipment,” said Texas Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Johnathan Leal, 221st CBCS plans and projects superintendent. “This exercise gets our airmen comfortable with new equipment, and we get to teach them how to use it in the field. This helps our airmen gain resiliency and a warfighter mentality.”



To better simulate an austere environment, members of the 221st CBCS were flown in with CH-47F Chinook helicopters of the Texas Army National Guard 149th Aviation Battalion out Hensley Field in Grand Prairie, Texas. By flying out the Combat Communication airmen, the link between sister services was strengthened.



“The way we talk on the is a little bit different, so there may be some loss in communication. Working with the Army gives our airmen one more tool in their toolbox, which is understanding your sister services, how they talk and operate,” Brantley said.



Over the course of the nine-day exercise, airmen of the 221st CBCS received crucial training in the movement of equipment, perimeter security, and sister service communication to mold multi-capable airmen into efficient warfighter to tackle any future conflict.



“As Combat Communications airmen, we are one of the first lines of defense in any conflict. FrostByte ACE allows our airmen to train for the real world. We want them to get comfortable with being in an uncomfortable situation,” Brantley added.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2025 Date Posted: 02.02.2025 13:57 Story ID: 489936 Location: MINERAL WELLS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 221st Combat Communications Squadron enhances readiness at FrostByte ACE 2025., by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.