‘Family-first, Soldier-first’ Leader Retires from Illinois Army National Guard after 26 years

Sgt. Maj. Chad Bell, of Morton, described as a "family-first, Soldier-first" leader, the 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade’s Operations Sergeant Major and Chief Operations Sergeant, retired after more than 26 years of service in the Illinois Army National Guard during a ceremony Jan. 31 at The Barn at Bull Run Park in Morton.



“He’s a family-first, Soldier-first leader,” said Brig. Gen. Lenny Williams, Assistant Adjutant General-Army, and Commander of the Illinois Army National Guard. “None of us who wear the uniform could do this without the support structure of family, friends, and community. It takes a village to support Soldiers so they can do what they love. Thank you to Tiffany and your children for your support. You can be proud of the service and accomplishments of one of the finest noncommissioned officers I have served with.”



Bell enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard in 1998 as a Motor Transport Operator, serving with the 1544th Transportation Company in Paris.



Williams, who has served with Bell for about 20 years, said he can personally attest to the accolades and leadership qualities Bell has demonstrated throughout his career.



“We can’t do this career as an officer without the support of senior noncommissioned officers,” Williams said. “Great senior NCOs willingly provide candor, and great officers have the humility and fortitude to accept it. Chad has always provided candor to me over the years, even when I didn’t seek it out. Smart officers surround themselves with these kinds of senior NCOs and he embodied every part of that. I’ve seen it, witnessed it, and benefitted from it.



“Chad I personally valued and benefitted from your candor and advice over the years even at times when I didn’t ask for it,” he said. “I’m a better officer for it because I had the honor to serve with you and other great senior NCOs I’ve surrounded myself with throughout my career.”



Williams said his watch words describe Bell as a Soldier and leader.



“My watch words are respect, credibility, and legacy. Earn the respect of those we lead. Ask yourself do you have credibility with your subordinates, peers, and superiors, and lastly ask yourself what your legacy will be,” he said. “Chad, those who served with you respect you immensely, which has earned you credibility at all levels of the organization and ensured your legacy will live on through the Soldiers you led and mentored. I always say get the people part right in all you do. You’ve done that throughout your entire career. You’re going to be fantastic in your next chapter.”



Bell, who enlisted in the Illinois Army National Guard just 11 days after his 17th birthday, said this past week has been especially hard.



“This past week has been hard for me. The final week of my military career,” he said. “Sometime this past week it hit me. It’s hard to believe. What will it be like? How did I get this far? What will I do now? I remember the first week of basic training getting issued all that Army equipment the first time. That smell, the anxiety, and the drill sergeants.”



Bell, who along with his wife, owns Blue Jay’s Daycare Center in Morton, said he’s been asked about what he will do with all his free time.



“Owning a business and raising six kids hardly provides any free time,” he said. “It’s time to take a knee, slow down and focus on my family. It’s time to be home every night, every weekend. It’s time to be present. My definition of fun is doing something with our children.”



Bell said his military commitments have forced him to miss time with his family.



“I’ve missed birthdays, holidays, basketball and baseball games, and family reunions,” he said. “I will never again be forced to miss an important event. Everyone who served in the uniform has a similar story to tell, but those are the sacrifices we make.”



Bell thanked his family for their support throughout his career.



“Thank you, mom, and dad, for starting my career. I don’t know where I’d be if I didn’t join the Army,” Bell said. “I’m blessed to have supportive parents. You have stuck with me through good and bad times. I wasn’t always easy to deal with especially as a teenager.”



Bell also thanked his wife, Tiffany, and sons, Jordan, Jaxon, Jeter, and Justus, and daughters, Aubrey, and Jruw Ann.



“I always thought no one worked harder than me until we had our sixth child. I quickly learned my wife, Tiffany, works harder than I,” he said. “She runs our daycare center, manages our home, ensures our kids are taken care of each day. She does it all, which is not easy with six growing children. You are truly an amazing person, amazing mother, and the best wife a man could ask for.



“To my children, you are so special to me, and I am so grateful God gave you all to me. I love watching you grow and learn about life,” he said. “I enjoy witnessing each of you grow into your own unique personality.”



Bell deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II from 2003-2005 with the 1544th Transportation Company, and again in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan from 2008-2009.



Bell thanked his 1544th Transportation Company family, and said he will always remember the fallen Soldiers from the 1544th.



“We went to Iraq together. We went to Hell together,” he said. “Less than 24 hours into my first deployment to Iraq we lost a Soldier struck by shrapnel from a mortar round on his way back to the barracks after breakfast. That day changed our lives forever. The 1544th lost five Soldiers that deployment and 36 Soldiers received a Purple Heart. During every moment of silence we observe, I remember those five Soldiers – Sergeant Phipps, Specialist Ridlen, Specialist Lamb, Sergeant Morrison, and Specialist Cawvey. I will never forget them.”