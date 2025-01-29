Navy Reserve, 110th Wing stand up NALE at Battle Creek

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco | Navy Reservists from the U.S. 6th Fleet Navy and Amphibious Liaison Element (NALE)...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Tristan Viglianco | Navy Reservists from the U.S. 6th Fleet Navy and Amphibious Liaison Element (NALE) Headquarters Unit integrate with the 217th Combat Operations Squadron, during a mini exercise at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Feb. 1, 2025. A NALE’s mission is to represent the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander to the Joint Force Air Component Commander in an Air Operations Center. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tristan D. Viglianco) see less | View Image Page

In an Air Operations Center (AOC), it is commonplace to have a Navy and Amphibious Liaison Element (NALE) embedded with the Air Force. Recently, the Navy Reserve (NR) U.S. 6th Fleet NALE Headquarters Unit and the 110th Wing’s, 217th Combat Operations Squadron replicated this environment by standing up a NALE at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base.



“The NALE’s mission is to represent the Joint Force Maritime Component Commander to the Joint Force Air Component Commander,” said U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Kevin Chalmers, reserve component senior enlisted leader Naval Forces Europe-Africa & U.S. 6th Fleet. “Coming together here in Battle Creek allows our two teams to train to the mission, so they are ready day one when going forward to our area of responsibility.”



The 217th COS’ higher echelon, the 217th Air Operations Group, and the NALE share United States European Command and United States African Command as their areas of responsibility.



“The units are doctrinally aligned to support U.S. Air Force Europe-Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA), specifically the 603rd AOC,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Dana Parmenter, 217th COS commander. “We train together to ensure when called upon we are able to integrate seamlessly into the 603rd AOC to execute the mission.”



According to Parmenter, the original idea to partner began in 2017 and it finally came to fruition in December 2024.



“With the establishment of our new NALE unit based at Navy Reserve Center Battle Creek, we have established a drill schedule that allows for combined training,” said Chalmers. “Moving forward, the unit will drill quarterly alongside our Air Force compatriots.”



The NALE brings a variety of capabilities to the 217th COS and USAFE-AFAFRICA, which directly benefit air operations.



“As a liaison element, our understanding of our naval commander’s guidance and staff needs as well as our corporate knowledge of how our Air Force counterparts work define our success,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Turl, NR U.S. 6th Fleet NALE HQ commanding officer. “We support it specifically by providing trained representatives to perform battle watch, master air attack planning and developing air tasking orders.”



Turl believes this partnership is helping his unit meet the Chief of Naval Reserves goal of warfighter readiness.



“Our team benefits immensely because our team is expected to be ready on day one,” said Turl. “The opportunity to regularly execute our mobilization billet skills within our AOR puts us well on the path for meeting those goals laid out by our Commander.”



The 217th AOG is also deriving substantial benefit from the partnership.



“Their team are true professionals who bring years of experience and knowledge,” said Parmenter. “This provides our Airmen opportunity to train side-by-side with the same Sailors that we will be serving with when mobilized. This is a unique opportunity due to the proximity of the unit to our base. The connection with the 217th COS is essential as both our teams have the same focus to provide support in crisis.”