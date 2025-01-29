U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is supporting response and recovery operations following Potomac River Aviation Incident

BALTIMORE -- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District has activated its Emergency Operations Center, clearing the way for response and recovery support to local, regional and federal agencies following the mid-air collision of an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Washington’s Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Jan. 29, 2025.



In accordance with USACE’s federal authorities, USACE will support the effort to clear wreckage from the Potomac River as part of the larger interagency recovery effort. Together with the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and U.S. Navy’s Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), they are working closely to determine the key actions required to assist with recovery and salvage operations. Preliminary analysis and assessment is currently underway, providing critical data that will assist in future operations.



USACE is providing two smaller debris vessels, known as BD-5 and BD-6, to assist with removing ice at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling to support recovery efforts, and collecting debris on the river at the direction of the USCG.



USACE is also poised to provide hydrographic surveying via the BUCK, a 26-foot survey vessel equipped with single and multi-beam sonars, that actively supports the Baltimore District’s Navigation Branch.



The Baltimore District’s Potomac and Anacostia Rivers Drift Collection and Removal Unit operates out of dock facilities adjacent to the Washington Navy Yard and conducts drift removal operations on a year-round basis. Operations are concentrated in open waters of the main Federal channels and in the vicinity of major terminal facilities. The Potomac and Anacostia Rivers collection and removal of drift program provides benefits to navigation by reducing damages, financial loss, and safety hazards to commercial and recreational vessels, their operators and docking facilities.



“Our thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic collision, and particularly with those mourning the loss of loved ones today,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera. “The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for engineering solutions to our nation’s toughest challenges. We will continue to provide our best talent and technology as we conduct careful assessments of the disaster site, and with safety as our top priority.”



Baltimore District delivers vital engineering solutions in collaboration with its partners to serve and strengthen the Nation, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risks. Headquartered near Baltimore's Inner Harbor, Baltimore District provides design, engineering, construction, environmental, and real estate expertise to various important projects and customers.



