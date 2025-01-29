Keeping U.S. Air Force flight line arresting cables operational

Eyes stay attuned to the F-16 Fighting Falcon as it touches the ground during an arresting cable certification at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Jan. 28.



Upon completing the certification, U.S. Air Force Airmen watch carefully to ensure the arresting system is ready and capable of supporting future operations.



This annual certification tests the Barrier Arresting Kit-12, an aircraft arresting system mechanical barrier that acts as an emergency braking system to help pilots land safely.



Airmen from Joint Base Charleston’s 628th Civil Engineer Squadron, 437th Maintenance Squadron, and 437th Operations Support Squadron, and McEntire Joint National Guard Base’s 169th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron and 157th Fighter Squadron work together to make the certification successful.



“We want to verify that in case of an emergency, that cable is going to stop whoever is flying,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Eric Weishuhn, 169th AMXS crew chief. “If they need to come in hot or there is brake failure, they can drop that tailhook; it will catch the arrestor cable and stop the pilot and the aircraft safely.”



The retractable tailhook at the rear of the aircraft releases as it allows pilots to decelerate the aircraft quickly in case of brake failure or other emergency situations for a secure touchdown.



“Our role is to provide a safe, efficient, and effective airfield environment for operation,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gianellys Ruiz-Figueroa, 437th Operations Support Squadron airfield management apprentice. “We’re prepared for any situation on our airfield.”



According to Weishun, these units cohesively ensure inspections are complete before the F-16 pilot executes the final test. These pre-inspections, from the runway to the emergency systems, mitigate the risks of injury or damage to the aircraft ensuring readiness and mission success.



U.S. Air Force Maj. David Leedom, 157th Fighter Squadron pilot, echoes these sentiments.



“There is a lot of energy when a more than 35,000-pound aircraft hits those cables,” Leedom said. “These units do a great job testing all the components of these arresting systems, so the aircraft can safely dissipate all that energy.”



Joint Base Charleston continues supporting the mobility of American forces and allies as the home to the largest C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft fleet and a hub for the DOD’s primary power projection platform.



This certification is another way Team Charleston supports global warfighting efforts anywhere, anytime.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2025 Date Posted: 01.31.2025 18:39 Story ID: 489907 Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keeping U.S. Air Force flight line arresting cables operational, by AB Nahaku Takahashi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.