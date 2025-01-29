Basic Chaplain Course aims training at Global Power Competition

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.--- The Basic Chaplain Course, a month-long training program at the Air Force Chaplain Corps College here, is now placing a greater emphasis on global power competition readiness. This updated training is led by U.S. Air Force Maj. Thomas West, Air Force Chaplain Corps College staff chaplain, the course is from January 13 until February 7, preparing chaplains to lead, counsel, and support Airmen.



“The biggest change in our readiness week is focused on getting our chaplains ready for a great power competition,” said West. “This is the very first iteration of us being totally focused on GPC readiness training for the BCCs.”



The first week of BCC lays the foundation for leadership and understanding religious diversity. Chaplains are introduced to faith traditions and practices they may not have previously encountered.



“They don’t really interact with other faith traditions, and when they come here, there’s rabbis, priests, imams,” said West. “The fact that they’re able to even just sit down with them, go to lunch, ask questions and sometimes even share in each other’s faith practices, it is transformative.”



Week two of BCC marks a significant shift, focusing on combat readiness and strategic competition threats. This readiness week is designed to prepare chaplains for ministry in deployed environments, with limited resources while supporting Airmen under extreme stress.



“When I was an Airman, I didn't see the bigger picture of it, going through officer training school and now BCC, they do a really great job of discussing great power competition scenarios,” said 1st Lt. Megan Aycock, 20th Fighter Wing chaplain. “I definitely have a better understanding now and feel strategically prepared if anything were to happen.”



The third week focuses on counseling, emotional intelligence and crisis intervention, with a full day dedicated to grief counseling. A key component of this week is Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, equipping chaplains with the skills to identify, intervene, and support service members at risk of suicide.



“I think the role of a chaplain is important, being able to take care of Airmen spiritually, mentally and being able to help them maintain their spiritual fitness is so important,” said Aycock. “If we don't help them out, then who's going to do it for them? I take pride that I have that ability to do that.”



As chaplains graduate from BCC in their final week, they become worldwide-qualified and they earn their Air Force Specialty Code.



“Chaplains are at the forefront of being deployed and given the role of being the spiritual leader,” said Maj. Thomas Simmons, Air Force Chaplain Corps College staff chaplain. “A lot is expected, and you have to own it, you can’t be scared.”



BCC creates a network of peers who will support each other throughout their careers and impact the lives of Airmen, Guardians and families. This reinforces the Chaplain Corps’ commitment to “care more than anyone thinks possible.”

