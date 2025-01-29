NHB holds Town Hall for Internal Med patients

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Corpsmen Up for those in need…hospital corpsmen assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Corpsmen Up for those in need…hospital corpsmen assigned to Naval Hospital Bremerton prepare to assist Internal Medicine Clinic patients with transitioning to a civilian provider in the surrounding network. The patients, all TRICARE For Life, were addressed by NHB leadership during a Town Hall meeting held January 31, 2025. The standing room only crowd, many who had received a letter notifying them of the event, were there to hear – and be heard – on a transition impacting their access to care at NHB. NHB is going to lose all active-duty Internal Medicine physicians due to retirement and permanent change of duty orders, which will leave the clinic with only one physician still assigned and well over 2,000 patients enrolled. “One physician for 2,200 patients…those numbers just don’t add up,” said Capt. Molly Jenkins, NHB executive officer. The resulting loss of the providers will impact those empaneled Internal Medicine TRICARE For Life patients in attendance in several specific ways, particularly with decreased access to care and increased appointment wait times. For the patients to still receive the care needed - in a timely manner – NHB is assisting with transitioning hundreds of TRICARE For Life patients into the surrounding network with providers, doctor offices and medical clinics who accept Medicare. Questions were answered, queries were addressed, and computer-access assistance was set up to help those in need locate a provider by a team of Family Medicine department and Internal Medicine clinic hospital corpsmen. They will continue such support service every Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the foreseeable future (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TRICARE For Life patients enrolled in Naval Hospital Bremerton’s Internal Medicine clinic were addressed by command leadership during a Town Hall meeting held January 31, 2025.



The standing room only crowd, many who had received a letter notifying them of the event, were there to hear – and be heard – on a transition impacting their access to care at NHB.



“We owe it to you, our valued patients, to be as transparent as we can,” said Capt. Molly Jenkins, NHB executive officer, explaining that NHB is going to lose all active duty Internal Medicine physicians due to retirement and permanent change of duty orders.



Jenkins noted that NHB is going to have only one physician still assigned to the clinic and there are well over 2,000 patients enrolled.



“One physician for 2,200 patients…those numbers just don’t add up,” added Jenkins. “We are working within our Military Health System and Defense Health Network Pacific Rim to fill those positions. But there is a shortage of primary care providers, including internal medicine doctors across the United States.”



Jenkins stressed that the resulting loss of the providers will impact those empaneled Internal Medicine TRICARE For Life patients in attendance in several specific ways, particularly with decreased access to care and increased appointment wait times.



In order for the patients to still receive the care needed - in a timely manner – NHB is assisting with transitioning hundreds of TRICARE For Life patients into the surrounding network with providers, doctor offices and medical clinics who accept Medicare.



“We did not make this decision lightly and have been studying this issue for months,” Jenkins said. “We have subject matters experts here from our Healthcare Business Office, Internal Medicine Clinic, Family Medicine and more to assist in any way we can to help you in this transition.”



According to Cmdr. Heather Kirk, NHB Directorate of Healthcare Business and chief nursing officer, although the TRICARE for Life patients are being directed out into the civilian community to reestablish with another provider, they are still eligible to use NHB for a host of services, including the Urgent Care Clinic, pharmacy, and more.



“What about for mammography?” questioned one in attendance.



“Absolutely,” replied Kirk. “Radiology services, such as x-ray, can be used.”



Many hands were raised seeking further clarification, added explanation and especially detailed guidance on just how to start the process on relocating medical care from the military treatment facility to a civilian community setting.



Questions were answered, queries were addressed, and computer-access assistance was set up to provide help those in need locate a provider by a team of Family Medicine department and Internal Medicine clinic hospital corpsmen. They will continue such support service every Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the foreseeable future.



Additionally, the following information was shared on the health benefit plan and network Medicare providers.



A TRICARE for Life beneficiary has the following:



Medicare Part A: Hospital insurance providing coverage for inpatient care in civilian hospitals and skilled nursing facilities.



Medicare Part B: Medical insurance providing coverage for civilian doctor visits and other outpatient treatment, such as emergency room visits.



TRICARE for Life (TFL): Is a Medicare-wraparound coverage and offers secondary coverage to Medicare for all TRICARE beneficiaries who have both Medicare Parts A and B.



Freedom to choose: You have your choice of Medicare accepting TRICARE Primary and specialty care providers in the civilian community.



No requirement for care authorizations: Medicare does not require an authorization or referral for covered services by Medicare providers.



What changes? Some TRICARE and Military Health Service benefits will not be available:



Primary Care Manager Assignment: You PCM enrollment at Naval Hospital Bremerton will no longer be effective once you are disenrolled from the TRICARE Plus [which falls under TRICARE For Life] program. You must choose a Medicare accepting provider within the community or contact the next nearest military treatment facility and inquire about their TRICARE Plus program. Please note, Madigan Army Medical Center is currently over enrolled for new TRICARE for Life patients.



What stays the same? Access to most MHS services remains unchanged, such as:



Prescription services: Available at U.S. military pharmacies worldwide, as well as the TRICARE Mail Order Pharmacy.



Military Treatment Facility (MTF) Specialty Care: Access to MTF specialty care on a space available basis. Please contact the specialty care clinic directly to verify access.



Inpatient hospitalization at an MTF: On a case–by-case basis, assuming that the care you need is available at the MTF.



Emergencies: Eligible for the treatment of emergency conditions at MTF Emergency Room.



MTF Urgent Care Clinic (UCC): Eligible for the treatment of urgent conditions at MTF UCCs.



For those with an actual life, limb, eye-sight threatening injury, please call 911 or head to the nearest emergency room.



Key Resources: Please keep the following information handy if you require more assistance:



Medicare Information:

General information: 1-800-772-1213 / www.medicare.gov



TRICARE For Life (TFL):

1-866-773-0404

www.tricare4u.com



Information and brochures can be obtained online at the links listed above or in person from Healthcare Operations, Naval Hospital Bremerton (located on the 6th floor).



Naval Hospital Bremerton Contacts:



For questions about healthcare plans and covered benefits, contact:

Healthcare Operations: (360) 475-4438 (Option 6)

For questions about current care, appointments, and prescriptions, contact:

Internal Medicine Clinic Liaison: (360) 475-4161

For general questions or concerns, contact:

Customer (Patient) Relations: (360) 475-4810

For questions about your Medical Records, contact:

Outpatient Medical Records: (360)475-4449 / 4798 (360) 475-4401