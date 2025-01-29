Maxwell’s Jerome Jackson earns 2024 Outstanding Contract Data Specialist Award for Air Education and Training Command

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — Jerome Jackson, 42nd Contracting Squadron procurement technician, earned the 2024 Outstanding Data Specialist Award for Air Education and Training Command. With over 37 years of service, Jackson’s work has a significant impact on operations worth millions of dollars.



As a procurement technician, Jackson manages contracts for services on base that require them; managing purchase orders, ensuring compliance with government regulation, and selecting vendors to carry out services.



Jackson excels in the contracting process, demonstrating attention to detail and effective communication despite the challenge of being born with 80 percent congenital hearing loss.



"Despite my disability, I've always been motivated to prove that I can succeed just like anyone else,” said Jackson. “Growing up, people didn't always understand my challenges and treated me differently, but I learned to deal with it and keep moving forward. People often don't know how to handle disabilities, but I believe it's important to show them we're just as capable.”



Throughout his career, Jackson has overcome the challenges of hearing loss, proving that a disability doesn’t define one’s ability to excel. He attributes much of his success to teamwork and maintaining a positive attitude.



As the unit’s single point of entry for all funding and procurement package submissions, Jackson plays a crucial role in supporting Air University, the 42nd Air Base Wing and mission partners. In 2024, Jackson revived 200 errant requirements packages, safeguarding $43 million in acquisition resubmissions. His contributions earned him an Air Force Installation Contracting Center director’s coin and recognition for best practices in mission partner education.



Gladys Johnson, director of business operations for the 42nd Contracting Squadron, praised Jackson’s dedication, saying, “Mr. Jackson, or ‘JJ,’ is the face and personality our customers interact with. He’s always the first point of contact, and his care for others is evident in everything he does. If it’s an emergency for you, it’s an emergency for him. He doesn’t stop until he ensures everything is taken care of.”



Jackson processed 566 documents for 264 contractor badge and installation entry requests, supporting AETC’s second-largest base operations and support contract, valued at $288 million.



Johnson said, “JJ brings a sense of calm to customers and to us, too. He’s steady, reliable and always has a positive attitude.”



In December 2019, Lt. Col. Matthew Farnham, 42nd CONS Squadron commander, recognized Jackson’s work ethic and promoted him from GS-5 to a GS-7 position; due to the amount of responsibility he carried, along with his character.



“Even with this award, there’s always room for improvement. There are always higher goals to reach and ways to push yourself,” Jackson said.



Jackson resolved 52 system glitches across 40 contract actions, facilitating critical acquisitions, including a one-million-dollar partnership with Arizona State University.



“I’ve always believed in staying positive,” said Jackson. “If you keep that mindset, you can push through the grind and get the job done, no matter the obstacles. There will always be ups and downs, but you’ve got to find that one thing that keeps you motivated and positive.”



Jackson’s efforts also contributed to significant projects, including 100% of Air University’s Distance Learning, $7.4 million in initial flight training for cadets, and a $29 million BPA benefiting 870 units, including 85,000 AFJROTC cadets.



“My motivation now is to see if I can make it through the fourth quarter and make it to 40 years of service,” said Jackson. “If I can do that, I’ll know I gave it my all and contributed as much as I could.”

Date Taken: 01.31.2025 Date Posted: 01.31.2025 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US