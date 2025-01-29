Valiant/Alca JV LLC Secures $78.35 Million BOS Contract for NSA Naples

Valiant/Alca JV LLC of Clarksville, Tennessee, has been awarded a base operations support contract for U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, and its outlying areas. The contract, valued at up to $78.35 million if all options are exercised, will provide essential services supporting base operations over a potential 102-month period, ensuring sustained infrastructure maintenance and operational readiness.



The contractor was selected through the best value source selection procurement method, which considers corporate experience, technical and management approach, safety, past performance, and cost to determine the most advantageous offer for the government. Seven proposals were received and evaluated, with five offerors participating in discussions before the final selection. Ultimately, Valiant/Alca JV LLC was determined to provide the best value based on these criteria.



Under the contract, Valiant/Alca JV LLC will deliver a full spectrum of base operations support services. These include general information management, administration, facility management, facility investment, custodial services, pest control, integrated solid waste management, grounds maintenance and landscaping, pavement clearance, utility management, wastewater management, water services, transportation, and environmental support.



The contract consists of a 12-month base period, beginning April 1, 2025, and ending March 31, 2026. Additionally, it includes up to six one-year option periods and three six-month extension periods, potentially extending the contract through Sept. 30, 2033. The government will evaluate and exercise these options annually based on performance and operational needs.



Funding for the base year includes $9.24 million for both recurring and nonrecurring work. Of this, $7.62 million in fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance, Navy contract funds have been obligated for task orders issued during the initial performance period, ensuring the necessary financial resources to support ongoing operations.



"This contract provides critical BOS services for U.S. Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, which hosts more than 50 separate commands, including one of the largest Navy hospitals overseas, and approximately 8,500 personnel," said Emma Bellinger, technical project manager for the contract and technical evaluation lead with NAVFAC Atlantic’s Public Works, Facilities Support Contracts Division. "These essential services include facilities maintenance and repairs, custodial work, pest control, grounds maintenance, integrated solid waste management, pavement clearance, transportation, environmental management, utility oversight, and water and wastewater services. The contract’s footprint spans five key sites: Capodichino Base, Gaeta Department (Latina), including Fleet Landing and Old Mill Inn locations, Support Site in Gricignano di Aversa, Carney Park, Lago Patria, and Mt. Camaldoli. The success of this project is due in no small part to the exceptional support received from the local Public Works Department."



The contract award ensures sustained support for mission-critical functions at NSA Naples, reinforcing infrastructure and vital services for the installation and its personnel. Performance will be monitored to ensure compliance with contractual obligations and to maintain the highest standards of service delivery.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2025 Date Posted: 01.31.2025 16:28 Story ID: 489901 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US