Mesa Ridge High Student Earns Navy ROTC Scholarship

By Lainy Prescott, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain Public Affairs

MESA RIDGE, Colo. (Jan. 29, 2025) – For Mesa Ridge High School senior Laylah Shaw, earning a Navy Reserve Officers’ Training Corps scholarship is more than just an achievement—it’s a life-changing opportunity. Inspired by her experiences in the Navy Junior ROTC program, Shaw has her sights set on a future in military service, driven by a passion for leadership, aviation, and making a difference.

Shaw’s interest in the Navy was solidified during a unique opportunity, where she gained first-hand exposure to Navy culture including a week-long trip to San Diego.

“We toured different ships and even a helicopter squadron,” Shaw recalled. “That experience helped me connect with the Navy on a deeper level and solidified my interest in pursuing a career in service.”

Shaw attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her instructors.

“My instructors encouraged me every step of the way. They believed in me even when I doubted myself,” she said. “Senior chief and commander saw potential in me and pushed me to take a chance, and I’m so grateful they did.”

For Shaw and her family, this scholarship represents a significant milestone.

“No one in my family has a bachelor’s degree,” she explained. “My brother earned his associate’s degree through the military, so being able to attend college with this scholarship is an incredible opportunity. It’s exciting to show my community that hard work pays off.”

Looking ahead, Shaw has aspirations to explore aviation within the Navy and hopes to refine her leadership skills while making a meaningful impact.

“Being a pilot would be amazing, but more than anything, I want to grow as a leader and help others do the same,” she said. “I’m excited to serve and see where this journey takes me.”

Despite the challenges of the application process, Shaw remained committed to her goal.

“The essays were tough,” she admitted. “It was hard to talk about my accomplishments, but I learned to appreciate how much I’ve achieved.”

With her future ahead, Shaw is eager to embrace the opportunities that come with the Navy ROTC scholarship.

“I’m just excited to serve, lead, and experience everything the Navy has to offer,” Shaw stated.

Shaw believes her dedication, perseverance, and the support of those who believed in her potential are the reasons for her success. The Navy ROTC scholarship program provides students with the opportunity to earn a college degree while preparing for a commission as a Navy or Marine Corps officer.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and parts of Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, and Kansas. It provides Navy recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices across the region. For more news from NTAG Rocky Mountain or information on the Navy ROTC scholarship program, visit https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Rocky-Mountain/.

