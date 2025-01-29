FLARNG Soldier assisted civilian during medical emergency

The life of a Florida Army National Guardsman and an elderly Florida citizen drastically changed on August 13, 2024. Sgt. 1st Class Reginald Robinson, liaison officer of the Florida National Guard Department of Corrections support mission, alerted first responders of an unresponsive male, Karl Minicks, who appeared to be lying outside of his residence. Medical personnel confirmed Robinsons quick thinking, leading to crucial life saving interventions that would have otherwise not been possible.



“I'll do that for anyone,”said Robinson. “I can't pass by someone while seeing them laying out like that. It could happen to me, it could happen to anyone, and I would hope someone would do the same for me. When we take that oath, its home and country. We are citizen Soldiers. I'm just glad I was able to stop and help.”



Robinson was traveling to a site visit during an ongoing mission when he noticed Minicks in distress. While approaching Minicks, Robinson realized that he was lethargic and unable to respond to questioning. Following his observation, Robinson flagged down a vehicle on the main road for assistance, and proceeded to alert first responders. Robinson remained on site while assessing Minicks, relaying information regarding his progress to incoming medical aid.



“Thanks to the Army I was better prepared to render aid in that situation,” said Robinson. “When I went to a combat lifesaver course, I learned a lot of skills that I can still use to this day. I highly encourage everyone to learn as much as you can and take advantage of everything the Guard has to offer,” Robinson noted. “You never know when those skills will come in handy. It can help not only your battle buddies but even civilians as well.”



Robinson has maintained his passion for military duty since his enlistment over 23 years ago. Becoming a National Guard Soldier was one of his lifelong goals as he devoted his life and legacy to service.



“This event stayed on my mind for the next couple days, so when I found myself taking that drive again, I decided to stop by this gentlemans home,” said Robinson. “ To my surprise, the person that answered me that day was that [same] gentleman. He came to the door with a smile on his face, shook my hand and gave me a big hug. When he thanked me he said that if it wasn't for me, the doctor told him he would have had a stroke that day.”



The bond of friendship formed on that sweltering August day would unite these two individuals for the rest of their lives. Robinson reflects that the experience left an indelible mark on him, one that has shaped him ever since.



“He will always be a friend of mine,” said Robinson. “I'll always have a spot for him in my heart. For my fellow guardsmen, if you ever see someone in that situation, always help. You never know how you can change the outcome.”



Robinson's actions both in and out of uniform continue to reflect his commitment to the state of Florida, and his embodiment of the Army Core Values. As a senior leader in the FLARNG, he hopes to inspire the next generation of Guardsmen as they embark on their journey as citizen Soldiers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2025 Date Posted: 01.31.2025 Story ID: 489886 Location: ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US