Leading Change at Sea and in the Community: A Sailor’s Mission of Service and Transformation

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 31, 2024) — For USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Kevin Ginn, life in the Navy is just one chapter in a larger story of service and self-transformation. While many Sailors focus on their military careers, Ginn is committed to making a difference in his community by serving as a part-time sheriff’s deputy.



Growing up in Los Angeles, Ginn had several negative experiences with law enforcement that left a lasting impact. Rather than harboring resentment, he chose to become the change he wished to see.



“I can be the change, right?” Ginn said. “I can give somebody else that positive outlook that I didn’t receive.”



In a world where many criticize the system, Ginn works to reshape it from within. As both a Sailor and a law enforcement officer, he’s building a life centered on purpose, resilience, and the unwavering desire to help others.



With 11 years in the Navy, Ginn draws on his military training to inform his work as a deputy. The Navy taught him fortitude, teamwork, and the ability to stay calm under pressure—skills he says are crucial when dealing with high-stress situations in law enforcement.



He also believes that improper policing often stems from insecurities, which can escalate tensions. “I’m not insecure,” Ginn said. “I love who I am and who I’m becoming. So, if a situation came down to it, I can have a good chance at fixing the situation.” During police academy training, Ginn was the only recruit who didn’t draw his weapon in a high-pressure scenario, demonstrating proper tactics and proportionate escalation of force.



“It’s about how you approach people,” Ginn said. “I feel like talking is extremely important.” He strives to make others feel human and avoid creating dangerous situations by treating everyone with respect.



His hard work would pay off, as Ginn was selected as the honor graduate of his class.



“When I first considered joining the academy, I realized that despite my past experiences, police officers are just regular people too,” he explained. “I decided I could be part of the solution.”



Ginn compares the camaraderie he shares with his fellow Sailors to that of his law enforcement colleagues. Both the Navy and law enforcement require strong bonds within teams to succeed. “Eventually, you get that ‘I’ve got your back’ mentality,” Ginn said. “It’s about having that team mentality and knowing that you can rely on one another.”



Balancing his Navy duties with his work as a deputy has been challenging, but Ginn sees it as a worthwhile commitment. “I feel like it was the right reason for me to do it,” he said. He’s driven by his desire to serve his country and community.



Despite the demands of both roles, Ginn finds time for himself by staying focused on long-term goals. “Once I finish school, I want to commission,” Ginn said. “And then I want to work on robotics in the Navy.” His flexible approach to time management reflects his military training, which taught him to adapt and persevere in the face of obstacles.



Ginn’s determination is also rooted in his difficult childhood when his family faced a period of homelessness. That experience instilled a fierce resolve to never return to that state, and he’s committed to providing his daughters with a life free from hardship. “I never want to go back to that,” Ginn said. “That’s my driving force. It’s never going back, never letting my daughters see anything like that.”



For Ginn, the Navy has played a major role in shaping his resilience. The structure of Navy life has helped him stay focused and navigate life’s challenges.



He advises fellow Sailors to find a hobby or second job that keeps them mentally strong and grounded. Volunteering as a deputy has allowed him to channel his energy into something that aligns with his values. “Find your happy space,” Ginn said. “Whatever your mission is, find that thing that is going to drive you to stay active, keep moving, and maintain a positive mindset.”



Ginn also encourages service members to take full advantage of the Navy’s educational benefits. “The Navy is going to get what they’re going to get out of you,” he said. “But you can get just as much from the Navy as they can get from you. School and benefits are there, and people aren’t always aware of them.”



Reflecting on his own journey, Ginn shared that starting school was intimidating, but he’s motivated by his progress. He’s currently studying mechatronics (robotics engineering) with a 3.77 GPA and plans to graduate with his associate’s degree in May and his bachelor’s degree the following year. “Make a vision board, figure out your goals, and push yourself to be better than you were last year,” Ginn said. “I’ve almost accomplished everything on my vision board from last year, and it keeps me going.”



Ginn’s story highlights the powerful intersection of military service and community service. His journey—from overcoming personal hardship to thriving in the Navy and law enforcement—proves that resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to helping others can lead to transformation.



As Ginn continues to serve in the Navy, pursue his education, and volunteer as a sheriff’s deputy, he remains driven by a vision of a better future for his family and community. For Ginn, it’s clear: the work he does in the Navy and on the streets is part of a larger mission to be a force for positive change.

