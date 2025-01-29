Buckling the Ship Together

Photo By Seaman Jarrod Bury | 241127-N-EN232-1019 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 27, 2024) - Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear)...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Jarrod Bury | 241127-N-EN232-1019 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Nov. 27, 2024) - Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Master Chief Evan Barnard poses with belt buckles that have been submitted by reactor personnel aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN74), in Newport News, Virginia, Nov. 27, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarrod Bury) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Dec. 12, 2024) — Since the birth of the U.S. Navy, Sailors have found unique ways to show pride in their work. From early tattoos to today’s websites and online groups, there have been many ways to display esprit de corps.



For the Reactor Department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), the preferred expression medium is custom-made belt buckles, each buckle reflecting the wearer’s rate and their department as a whole.



Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 2nd Class Devon Smith spearheads the design and production process; however, he emphasizes that creating the buckles is a collaborative effort.



“I do not like designs that are purely based on one perspective,” Smith said. “I like the collective idea of this, of how people see certain things and events.”



Smith begins the process by presenting initial designs to a small group of shipmates for feedback. Once the concept is refined, he brings it to the division for additional input.



After gathering feedback, Smith works with a department representative who is more artistically inclined to finalize the design.



“Once I get the design done, I’ll run it through the reactor department master chief, and he gives feedback,” Smith said.



Master Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Evan Barnard approves the final design. Barnard considers factors like taste, appropriateness, and discipline before giving the final thumbs-up.



“I make sure that they are appropriate for wear,” Barnard said. “In fact, I have rejected a belt buckle or two based on things that weren’t aligned with good order and discipline. When worn outside of the reactor department or even off the ship, I try to make sure these belt buckles still send the right message of pride and esprit de corps.”



Once a design is approved, Smith searches for a company to produce the buckle. He then creates a flyer to advertise the buckle, leaving it posted for a few months while collecting orders. Afterward, he places the order and distributes the finished product to his shipmates.



Smith prefers not to rely on a single artist or manufacturer, instead sourcing input from various Sailors and using different small businesses to produce the buckles.



“The goal is to emulate the camaraderie that a Sailor would have with the guy that he musters within the morning, the people that he works with, does maintenance with, or stands to watch with,” Smith said.



“We all go through the same things that everybody else does, and having that little thing that connects all of us is kind of what I’m aiming for.”



Smith said balancing this creative hobby with his Navy duties is not a problem. He keeps his work and buckle-designing separate, focusing on the latter during his free time.



“I do spend more time outside of work doing it because it’s simply something I enjoy doing,” he said.



Smith encourages Sailors interested in starting a creative hobby while in service to give it a try.



“The worst that could happen is not enough people order it or not as many people order them as you might like,” he said. “But even if there are only two or three people who want this thing that you make or design, at least you are going out of your way to boost morale.”



Smith hopes the custom buckles serve as lasting keepsakes, encapsulating the camaraderie shared among shipmates and the pivotal moments of their service aboard Stennis.



One design holds special meaning for him: a buckle commemorating the ship’s transition from dry dock to the water during its Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH). For Smith, who helped prepare the ship for the move, the buckle is more than just a memento—it’s a symbol of shared effort and pride.



“These buckles aren’t just accessories; they’re stories,” Smith said. “Each one reflects a moment in time, a connection to the people we served with, and the milestones we achieved together. My hope is that Sailors hold onto them, pass them down, or simply look at them years from now and remember the pride of wearing this uniform and being part of something bigger than themselves.”