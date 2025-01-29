F-35 crew chiefs complete their first F-15E hot pit refuel

RAF LAKENHEATH, England -- The 48th Fighter Wing strengthened its mission-ready force by certifying F-35A Lightning II crew chiefs to conduct hot pit refueling for their first time on F-15E Strike Eagles during Exercise Point Blank 25-1, Jan. 27-28, at RAF Marham.



The certification process of these crew chiefs is part of the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment strategy, which emphasizes flexibility and operational readiness. By training F-35A crew chiefs to refuel F-15Es, the 48th FW cemented its ability to sustain combat airpower with fewer personnel and resources.



“Cross-certifying Airmen across different airframes allows us to be more agile and responsive,” said Master Sgt. Jody Fregia, 495th Fighter Generation Squadron production superintendent. “It means we can operate in more austere locations with a leaner force while still maintaining the same combat effectiveness.”



Hot pit refueling is a procedure where aircraft engines remain running while fuel is rapidly replenished, minimizing turnaround time. This capability is critical to ACE operations, allowing fighters to remain airborne with minimal downtime.



The initiative extends beyond RAF Lakenheath. As part of Exercise Point Blank 25-1, a multinational training event which enhances interoperability and readiness between U.S. and allied forces, the 48th FW is also conducting hot pit refueling at RAF Marham alongside the Royal Air Force.



“These exercises not only refine our ACE capabilities but also strengthen our partnerships,” said 1st Lt. Joshua Hettinger, 495th FGS flight commander. “Integrating with our RAF counterparts ensures we’re prepared to operate seamlessly in future coalition operations.”



The collaboration enhances interoperability between U.S. and U.K. forces, ensuring both allies can execute sustained air operations in joint environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2025 Date Posted: 01.31.2025 10:40 Story ID: 489874 Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB Web Views: 23 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-35 crew chiefs complete their first F-15E hot pit refuel, by SrA Renee Nicole Finona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.