Deployed Mission-Ready Airmen: Tac-Lead Course emphasizes Agile Combat Employment

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron developed a two-week long Tactical Leadership Course in efforts to push the Mission-Ready Airman concept, equipping Airmen from various career fields to train in a multitude of skills necessary for Agile Combat Employment.



The Mission-Ready Airman concept is a training approach used to ensure Airmen are prepared to perform duties effectively in a rapidly changing operational environment. One focus of the concept is cross-functional training, fostering flexibility and adaptability for situations where Airmen are required to operate outside of their traditional job parameters.



“The team forged connections with various units across the installation to coordinate the facilities and instructors,” said Master Sgt. Kyle Richardi, 379th ESFS training section chief. “Two weeks to teach and implement skills in combat operations is vital to reinforcing our ability to be a functioning fighting force.”



The course utilized instructors from unique career fields in aims to broaden the training spectrum.



“Having a mixed [career field] class allowed networking and skills transfer that enables ACE implementation,” said Tech. Sgt. Charles Price, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal operations section chief. “Current conflicts have highlighted the importance of preparation, as even non-combat personnel may find themselves in combat situations.”



The first week consisted of training in tactical combat casualty care, conduct after capture, survival, evasion, resistance, escape, counter-improvised explosive devices, and structures and pallet building. Throughout the second week, students received training in mounted and dismounted operations, close quarters combat, urban operations, air base ground defense, and live-fire shooting at a firing range.



Upon completing the two-week course, students participated in a culminating field training exercise, which simulated the scenario of securing a “cold” airfield in an austere location. “Cold” airfields have no U.S. or allied personnel present in the area, requiring students to operate independently and apply their skills self-sufficiently.



The students were tasked to use skills developed within the course to safely enter the location, secure it, monitor the safety level, disarm improvised explosive devices, and ensure the area was suitable for aircraft, resources and people.



“Throughout the course, we got familiar with each other as a team,” said Airman 1st Class Giancarlo Wishart, 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction equipment specialist. “With our unique career fields, we can get different perspectives and creative ways to solve the problems that were handed to us in the exercise. I feel more comfortable in my ability to forward deploy because of the skills I learned throughout the course.”

