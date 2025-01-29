A Calling to Serve: First Lieutenant James Detulleo’s Journey in the Marine Corps

Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan – For First Lieutenant James Detulleo, service has never been just a duty—it’s a calling. Growing up surrounded by military families, he found inspiration in their unwavering dedication and values. These early influences instilled in him a belief that service to others is greater than serving oneself. For Detulleo, it’s about contributing to a greater cause—a principle that has guided his journey in the Marine Corps.



“Growing up near MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, my neighborhood was full of military families," Detulleo recalled. "On my street alone, there was a Green Beret, two Army intelligence officers, an Army infantry officer, two Marine Corps officers, and a Navy family.”



Among these families, one in particular—a Marine family down the street—left the most profound impression on him.



“I was drawn to the Marine family right away,” Detulleo explained. “I became close friends with their kids, who were my age.”



“It wasn’t just playing with their kids,” Detulleo said. “I spent countless hours listening to their parents’ stories about the Marine Corps. Their sense of purpose and the way they carried themselves left a lasting impression on me. That dedication to something bigger than themselves stayed with me.”



Hearing the Marine family’s experiences of sacrifice, camaraderie, and selflessness left an indelible mark on him.



“I idolized them growing up,” said Detulleo. “And their beliefs shaped the path I would eventually follow.”



After moving to Illinois and completing high school, Detulleo pursued a history degree at the University of Illinois. During college, he joined the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC), taking his first formal step toward becoming a Marine officer.



“NROTC was the perfect blend for me,” Detulleo said. “It allowed me to experience military life while still enjoying a regular college experience. More than anything, it reinforced my belief that leadership means serving others and putting their needs above your own.”



In May 2021, Detulleo commissioned as a second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. His next destination was Quantico, Virginia, where he attended The Basic School, receiving essential leadership training, in the form of rifle platoon commander instruction. This rigorous program tested his resilience and adaptability, teaching him to lead Marines under various conditions. After completing The Basic School, he trained as a Financial Management Officer at Camp Johnson in North Carolina before arriving at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in 2022.



At Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Detulleo’s primary responsibilities revolved around managing finances. He began his duties as a Travel Officer and later became the Accounting Officer-in-Charge. However, his interactions with Marines outside the office had the greatest impact on him.



“Managing finances is critical, but the moments I’ll always remember are those I spent in the field with Marines across the air station,” he said. “Whether it was serving as the Security Augmentation Force Commander or organizing community events like Friendship Day, interacting with the Marines reminded me why I joined. These moments gave me a sense of purpose and reaffirmed my commitment to service.”



Detulleo eagerly embraced leadership opportunities that allowed him to collaborate with Marines from various units. By stepping beyond his financial duties, he contributed to fostering readiness and strengthening teamwork around the air station.



“Leading those exercises gave me a clearer perspective on the bigger picture,” he said. “They underscored how essential teamwork and cohesion are to mission success.”



Through these roles, Detulleo demonstrated adaptability and resilience. Whether coordinating large-scale events or guiding training exercises, he consistently overcame challenges while ensuring mission success.



He credits much of his growth to the mentorship he received from senior Marines.



“The staff non-commissioned officers and senior leaders I worked with taught me invaluable lessons,” Detulleo said. “They showed me what it means to lead—how to prioritize the well-being and development of the Marines under your care. That’s a lesson I’ll carry with me for the rest of my career.”



As 2024 came to a close, Detulleo took the next step in his journey by applying to become an Influence Officer—a role designed to integrate operations within the information environment, enabling commanders to shape both the informational and security environment in their areas of responsibility.



“The Influence Officer role focuses on people," Detulleo explained. "It’s about understanding what drives others, building connections, and creating a positive impact. To me, that’s the essence of service—helping others succeed and working together toward something greater than yourself.”



The application process was rigorous, requiring endorsements from commanding officers and detailed performance evaluations. Yet, Detulleo’s efforts paid off, and he was selected for the position. He is set to begin Influence Officer training at the end of January 2025.



“The process was challenging,” he reflected. “But it reminded me to persevere and stay true to my core beliefs.”



As his time at Iwakuni draws to a close, Detulleo reflects on the resilience, adaptability, and leadership that have shaped his journey. Looking ahead, he sees the next chapter as an opportunity to continue growing and making a meaningful impact.



“The Marine Corps has reinforced my belief that service to others is bigger than service to yourself,” Detulleo said. “It’s about the people you serve with, the mission you share, and the impact you make together. As I look forward, I’m excited to take on new challenges, continue learning, and find even more ways to serve.”



- 30 -

