Desert Dining Hennessy Competition Finals

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- The Desert Inn Dining Facility at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base was evaluated for the John L. Hennessy Trophy on Jan. 26, 2025.



The trophy is named after John L. Hennessy, a leader in the hospitality industry who contributed to improving military food service standards. It was established in 1956 and evaluates dining facilities based on food service management, food quality, mission support, safety and training.



Since reopening in 2023, the Desert Inn Dining Facility has focused on creating a welcoming environment for base personnel, aiming to earn recognition as the Air Force’s region 2 top dining facility.



Region 1 and 2 are broken into the eastern and western sides of the globe.



“Winning the Hennessy trophy would be a big accomplishment not only for our team but for the installation.” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jordan Liebold, 355th Force Support Squadron food service officer.



To maintain high standards, the facility conducts daily food quality and safety checks. The DFAC recently investigated and fixed a computer error, resulting in the Air Force saving an estimated $363,000 across 12 installations.



The inspection team for the Hennessy competition visited the installation, and the DFAC held a cactus-themed icebreaker to welcome the team.



“The Desert Inn Dining Facility is different from other operations because we are truly a team,” Liebold said. “We seize every opportunity to get feedback from customers and staff while doing our best to accommodate according to our regulations.”



The inspectors will announce the winners of each region in March.

