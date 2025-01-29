EODTEU-1 Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 24, 2025) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU-1) welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma’s Harbor Drive Annex, Jan 24. Cmdr. Dominic Frank relieved Cmdr. Joseph Preston in front of friends, family members, and EODTEU-1 personnel as part of an outdoor ceremony at the Admiral Kidd Conference Center.



EODTEU-1 is a specialized training unit that provides EOD mobile units with advanced unit level and mobility skill training for deploying forces. EODTEU-1 is responsible for training each west-coast based unit of action for deployment.

“Everything the Commodore mentioned, you executed, you put it into practice, and you made it your own,” said Preston as he addressed the command. “You’ve given me the great privilege to be here and be part of this command. Thank you.”



Keynote speaker, Commodore, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One (EODGRU-1), Capt. Wade Hilderbrand said that Preston’s most defining leadership trait was his humble servant leadership.



“Every one of our commanding officers is a humble servant leader, and Josh is no different. Humility is one of my strongest personal values and leadership is built with character. Character is built on the foundation of humility. A humble leader knows it is not about them and Josh has taken this to the next level, ordering his XO to not write a personal award, but to write Training Unit One a unit commendation,” said Hilderbrand. “Success is not defined by what they personally accomplish, but rather how the organization contributes to the mission. Josh what you and Training Unit One have accomplished is incredible.”



In his first address as EODTEU-1’s commanding officer, Frank thanked the crew and officers for their commitment.



“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the EOD Training Unit One. The foundation of any command lies within its crew,” said Frank. “While technology and systems are important, it’s truly the people within the command that drive success. Many of the notable achievements you heard earlier are a testament to the innovation and creativity adaptability and tireless efforts of the crew you see behind you.”

