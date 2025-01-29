EODGRU-1 Holds Change of Command

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 30, 2025) - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 welcomed its newest leader during a change-of-command ceremony at Naval Base Point Loma, Harbor Drive Annex, San Diego Calif., Jan. 30. Capt. Clinton Cornell relieved Capt. Wade Hilderbrand in front of friends, family and military personnel during an outdoor ceremony.



Hilderbrand expressed pride and gratitude for the civilian and military personnel at EODGRU-1 and its subordinate commands during his time as commander.



“I will honestly sleep soundly at night knowing you have the watch,” said Hilderbrand, who is slated to retire later this year. “If history is any indicator, this force will find itself in conflict again. You are the one strategic advantage this Navy has that no enemy can ever compete with. Thank you for what you do. Go build a legacy.”



Commander, NECC Rear Adm. Bradley Andros thanked Hilderbrand for his role is leading EODGRU-1 in supporting national objectives and priorities.



“Thank you for your exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to mission readiness,” said Andros. “Whether supporting Fleet operations, joint missions, or humanitarian efforts, your ability to lead from the front has ensured that our forces remain ready to respond to any challenge, anywhere in the world.



In his first address to the command as commodore, Cornell set his intentions for the command and the mission.



“We will maintain our focus on warfighting, integrating new technologies, and refining our tactics to adapt to an evolving threat environment,” said Cornell. “Together we will continue to be the tip of the spear in ensuring fleet freedom of maneuver and securing victory in every mission.”



EOD Group One, a component of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, mans, trains, and equips west-coast based EOD and mobile dive and salvage forces in support of the fleet, special operations, and joint combined and contingency operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.30.2025 Date Posted: 01.30.2025 16:35 Story ID: 489843 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EODGRU-1 Holds Change of Command, by LT Rae Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.