EMU-2 Bethesda Sailor strengthens the charge on operational readiness

U.S. Navy Lt. Kathryn Flynn, Chief of Residents, Internal Medicine Residency Program, examines a patient at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Jan. 24, 2025. Flynn is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda's Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU-2) Bethesda, an operational unit ready to support missions for expeditionary medicine.

Lt. Kathryn Flynn, assigned to Expeditionary Medical Unit (EMU-2) Bethesda, at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC), Bethesda, currently serves as the Chief of Residents for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) in Bethesda, Maryland.

EMU-2 represents one of Navy medicine's emerging capabilities, designed to deliver Role 2 medical care in operational environments. As a general internist for EMU-2 Bethesda, Flynn trains at WRNMMC to stay prepared for deployment at a moment's notice, while also contributing to the ongoing development and medical readiness of the unit as its capabilities are built.

“Since I am not deployed, I am currently caring for patients at WRNMMC in both the hospitalized setting and in the outpatient clinic,” said Flynn. “Caring for patients at WRNMMC helps me maintain my skills. My day-to-day clinical activities ensure I am equipped to handle the broad range of issues that may arise on a deployment.”

While caring for patients, Flynn also focuses on coaching her trainees to excel in both their military and physician roles, which is an essential aspect of successful development for junior officers. She supervises 75 interns and residents across five local hospitals, curates and delivers educational content for the second largest residency program in the Department of Defense and spearheads quality improvement initiatives.

Flynn is a board-certified internal medicine physician and the Navy Chief of Internal Medicine Residents for the National Capital Consortium (NCC), the sponsoring institution for all military Graduate Medical Education programs in the National Capital Region.

"Through my role in seeing both active-duty Sailors and their dependents, I not only ensure our Sailors are medically ready for the mission but provide them peace of mind that their families are in good hands,” said Flynn. “Keeping families healthy provides peace of mind for our sailors, so they can focus on putting the mission first. There is no greater honor than serving those who serve our country.”

NMRTC, Bethesda’s mission is to maximize warfighter performance through optimized medical readiness tailored to operational requirements; enhance the readiness of the medical force to sustain expeditionary medical capability; and train and develop the Navy Medicine Force.