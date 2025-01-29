Carrier Air Wing 11 changes command

Courtesy Photo | LEMOORE, Calif. (Dec. 12, 2024) Capt. Ross Drenning, outgoing commander, Carrier Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | LEMOORE, Calif. (Dec. 12, 2024) Capt. Ross Drenning, outgoing commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, addresses the crowd during the CVW 11 change of command ceremony held aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore, Dec. 12, 2024. (Courtesy photo by Sarah Thrasher) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE – Capt. Ross Drenning turned over command of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 to Capt. Chad Heirigs in a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Lemoore on Thursday, Dec. 12.



Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, served as the presiding officer at the ceremony. CVW 11 is attached to CSG 9 and the flagship, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71).



“Carrier Air Wing 11 is one of the most storied commands in naval aviation,” said Alexander. “From day one, Capt. Drenning exemplified a brand of leadership that is involved, interactive, and deeply rooted in taking care of his people.”



Drenning, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, arrived as the deputy commander of the air wing in December 2021 and took over as the commander in July 2023.



He previously served as the commanding officer of the “Battlecats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73, for which he was selected as the 2017 NHA RADM Tomaszeski Squadron Commanding Officer Leadership Award Winner. He also commanded the “Airwolves” of HSM-40, one of the Navy’s two MH-60R Fleet Replacement Squadrons.



“As the commander of the air wing, I am incredibly proud of this tour,” said Drenning. “We went from maintenance phase, through workups, and then deployment. On deployment we flew over 13,000 hours and steamed over 76,000 miles. With all of those stats and all that time away, we made a difference by being the best air wing, forward deployed, doing what our country needs.”



Heirigs had served as the deputy commander of the air wing since July 2023, arriving at the command after serving as the commanding officer of the “Rough Raiders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125. He previously served as the commanding officer of the “Vigilantes” of VFA-151.



“Capt. Drenning, you made this job look easy. I am impressed by your energy and tenacity running this air wing,” said Heirigs, a native of Lawrence, Kansas. “It has been a true pleasure working with you over the last 18 months. Thank you for the mentorship, friendship, and brotherhood.”



Since being commissioned in 1942, CVW 11 has built one of the most distinguished combat histories in naval aviation. CVW 11 conducted the first daylight raids during World War II's Solomon Islands operations, and participated in air operations over Leyte Gulf, Indochina, Formosa, and the China Mainland, earning the Presidential Unit Citation for their efforts. During the Korean conflict, CVW 11 was the first naval air wing to shoot down MiG jet fighters and played a crucial role in significant actions such as the Inchon invasion and the defense of the Pusan Perimeter.



CVW 11 consists of nine squadrons: the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, the “Fist of the Fleet” of VFA-25, the “Flying Checkmates” of VFA-211, the “Black Knights” of VFA-154, the “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, the “Rooks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, and the “Rawhides” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40.



The air wing’s rotary wing aircraft include the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8.



For more information about Carrier Strike Group 9 and Carrier Air Wing 11 visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ccsg9/ and https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COMCARSTRKGRU-9; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CVW11.