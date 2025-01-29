Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gettysburg Holds At-Sea Change of Command Ceremony

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.30.2025

    Courtesy Story

    USS Harry S Truman

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – Capt. John Lucas relieved Capt. Justin Hodges as the commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64) during an at-sea change of command ceremony, Jan. 30.

    Hodges assumed command in February 2023 and led the crew throughout the workup cycle leading to the ship’s deployment on Sept. 23, 2024, to the U.S. European and Central Command areas of responsibility as the Air and Missile Defense Commander for the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG).

    “Serving as the commanding officer of this extraordinary crew has been the privilege of a lifetime,” said Hodges. “These amazing men and women represent all that is great about our Navy and it's been an enormous honor to serve with them.”

    Lucas, Gettysburg’s new commanding officer, completed a successful tour on the Joint Staff, J7 Directorate, before reporting to the ship.

    “What struck me most about this crew was your attitude and resiliency,” said Lucas. “I am motivated, honored, and humbled to be your commanding officer.”

    USS Gettysburg was commissioned June 22, 1991, and is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia.

