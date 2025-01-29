New Jersey National Guard and Republic of Cyprus National Guard focus on developing NCO capabilities, defense modernization and crisis operation capabilities.

Photo By Capt. Tyshawn Jenkins | U.S. Air Force New Jersey National Guardsmen and members of the National Guard of the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Tyshawn Jenkins | U.S. Air Force New Jersey National Guardsmen and members of the National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus participate in leadership training on November 22, 2024, at Camp Panteli Katelari, Cyprus. The Republic of Cyprus National Guard and the NJNG collaborated on NCO best practices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Tyshawn Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

CYPRUS—The New Jersey National Guard (NJNG) continues strengthening its partnership with the Republic of Cyprus National Guard through the State Partnership Program (SPP), focusing on developing Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) capabilities, defense modernization and crisis operation capabilities.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Justin Kelley, 177th Fighter Wing Staff senior enlisted leader, praised the recent engagement as a milestone in enhancing Cypriot military training.

“We delivered tailored content that empowers NCOs to build self-sufficient training programs,” said Kelley. “This was a good trip where we expanded on previous efforts, focusing on training, doctrine, and career enhancement.”



Warrant Officer Lt. Andreas Christoforou of the Republic of Cyprus National Guard emphasized the importance of collaboration.

“The professional spirit and cooperation of the New Jersey National Guard and the Republic of Cyprus National Guard are essential for facing today’s challenges as one," said Christoforou. "I’m looking forward to the next meeting in March.”



Plans are already underway to establish a train-the-trainer course to institutionalize these advancements and ensure the sustainable and scalable development of Cypriot military capabilities.



Senior Defense Attaché Col. Kenneth Clay Evans underscored the strategic importance of the SPP in U.S.-Cyprus relations, highlighting its role as the foundation of bilateral collaboration.

“Cyprus is in the EU and not a NATO partner, which makes the SPP central to our lines of effort,” said Evans.



During discussions with Cypriot Chief of Defense (CHOD), Evans outlined three critical goals: acquiring a U.S. defense system, advancing NCO development and supporting basing convergence for crisis operations.

“The CHOD wants to institutionalize these goals to ensure momentum continues beyond his tenure,” said Evans.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandyn Mowers, a cyber warfare operator with the New Jersey National Guard’s 140th Cyberspace Operations Squadron emphasized the importance of policy implementation.

“The policies we created and trained on will help the Republic of Cyprus National Guard operate effectively with a small team,” said Mowers.



The recent efforts align with broader SPP objectives, as noted by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Doug Ferrie, chief information officer for the New Jersey National Guard's G6 signal/data support function.

“We are fulfilling the SPP program’s lines of effort, as advised by the [The Adjutant General],” said Ferrie.



With the next engagement planned for March 2025, the NJNG remains committed to advancing supervisory skills, building institutional capacity, and enhancing the operational readiness of Cypriot forces. These efforts ensure the enduring success of the U.S.-Cyprus partnership under the SPP, benefiting both nations for years to come.