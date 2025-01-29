New Jersey National Guard and the Republic of Cyprus National Guard State Partnership Program exchange best practices in cybersecurity and leadership development.

Photo By Capt. Tyshawn Jenkins | U.S. Air Force New Jersey National Guardsmen and National Guard of the Republic of...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Tyshawn Jenkins | U.S. Air Force New Jersey National Guardsmen and National Guard of the Republic of Cyprus members pose for a group photo during training on November 21, 2024, at Camp Panteli Katelari, Cyprus. The Republic of Cyprus National Guard and the NJNG collaborated on NCO best practices. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Tyshawn Jenkins) see less | View Image Page

CAMP PANTELI KATELARI, CYPRUS—Members of the New Jersey National Guard recently partnered with the Republic of Cyprus National Guard’s 50th Communication Information Squadron under the State Partnership Program to exchange best practices in cybersecurity and leadership development.



The collaboration, hosted by the Cyprus National Guard, included sessions on network security, operational procedures and leadership principles tailored to both organizations' unique challenges. Participants addressed critical topics like network topology, policy enforcement and strategies to mitigate unauthorized device usage on government networks.



“We have a log that alerts us to improper device use, helping us maintain accountability and respond promptly,” said Lt. Panagiotis Dimitriou of the Republic of Cyprus National Guard’s Network Operations Center.

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandyn Mowers, a cyber warfare operator with the New Jersey National Guard’s 140th Cyberspace Operations Squadron, detailed the structured delegation of duties for maintaining cybersecurity.

“These additional duties, such as log management, are split among team members to maintain efficiency and accountability,” said Mowers.



The training also focused on leadership frameworks such as the Air Force’s Observe, Orient, Decide and Act loop, empowering participants to make independent, informed decisions during critical situations.



“Teaching these concepts to young NCOs equips them to act decisively in real-world scenarios,” said Tech. Sgt. Michele Lat, 177th Fighter Wing Command Post command and control operator.



In addition to technical training, the exchange highlighted emotional intelligence and team dynamics as essential elements of effective leadership. Discussions emphasized fostering psychological safety and maintaining professional respect during team development stages.



“A good leader is effective because of their team,” said Republic of Cyprus National Guard 1st Sgt. Nicolas Miltiadous.



Participants reviewed shared challenges such as cyberbullying and regional threats to enhance readiness and developed strategies, through scenario-based training.



“If we see a gap in our processes, we must understand why and take steps to address it,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Doug Ferrie, chief information officer for the New Jersey National Guard's G6 signal/data support function.

Future initiatives include monthly engagements and joint summer training events involving Cyprus, Albania and the New Jersey National Guard.



These efforts aim to strengthen operational readiness and deepen trust between the partners.



“The State Partnership Program allows us to integrate exercises diplomatically, building effective strategies for common threats,” said Ferrie. “It’s about learning from one another and preparing for the future.”



By combining technical expertise with leadership development, the partnership continues to enhance cybersecurity resilience and cultivate a shared commitment to mission success.