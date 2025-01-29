NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards $30 Million Contract for Facility Construction in Kittery, Maine

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Cheroenhaka Nottoway Enterprises LLC, Courtland, Virginia, a $30 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facility construction in the Kittery, Maine area of responsibility.



Fiscal year (FY) 2024 military construction funds in the amount of $7,347,435 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current FY. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) funds.



This contract was sole sourced under the 8(a) program to a certified tribally owned company.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-25-D-2512).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



