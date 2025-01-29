NSW Sailor Recognized as 2025 Copernicus Award Recipient

U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chelsea D. Meiller



SAN DIEGO (Jan. 28, 2025) – Electronics Technician 1st Class Staal Githinji, a Sailor assigned to Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Tactical Communications Command (TCC) 1, was recognized at a banquet as one of 27 recipients of the 2025 Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International Copernicus Award, Jan. 28, 2025.



The Copernicus Award, established in 1997, serves as the blueprint for the Navy's future command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence (C4I) structure. It honors individuals for their exceptional performance in C4I and information technology roles.



“Winning this award shows TCC-1’s contributions to an ever-changing technological landscape,” said Githinji. “Being recognized for this award has allowed me to see my work in this field come to fruition.”



Each year, AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute name selected service members and government civilians as Copernicus award recipients. Awardees from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard are chosen based on their contributions and sustained superior performance in C4I and information systems or information warfare.



“This recognition highlights the exceptional achievements of one of our NSW Tactical Communications Command ONE Sailors in the field," said Cmdr. Jonathan Alston, commanding officer, TCC-1. "Githinji has made exemplary contributions in our field and deserves this award."



Githinji, who joined the Navy in 2012 and is originally from Nairobi, Kenya, has expanded his technical expertise in a unique and ever-changing technological space while assigned to TCC-1.



“Working in the NSW space has allowed me the opportunity to explore new solutions to unique problem sets,” Githinji said. “NSW is unique in the challenges we work through to meet the mission set, and having the support of my leadership to grow within my field of expertise has been immensely rewarding.”



Githinji's contributions toward earning this award included training and instructing Naval Special Warfare operators in effectively using communication systems and software that directly supported NSW mission priorities. Additionally, he embedded and deployed with a West Coast-based Navy SEAL Team, ensuring that NSW information technology capabilities remained fully operational in support of mission requirements while operating forward.



TCC-1 serves as Naval Special Warfare Group 1's C4I provider, tasked with maintaining and enhancing tactical communications capabilities while developing expertise to address future information battle space complexities.



NSW provides maritime special operations capability to enable Joint Force lethality and survivability inside denied and contested areas.

