Broadening Perspectives: Adrian Hines Reflects on European Deployment

Adrian Hines, a Management and Program Analyst with Defense Logistics Agency Energy seized the opportunity to take part in a six-month deployment with DLA Europe & Africa at Kleber Kaserne Army Base in Kaiserslautern, Germany.



Hines’ extensive travel experience made her a strong fit for this assignment. Throughout her seven-year military career in the Army she was placed in duty locations including Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Korea, Turkey and the Pentagon. While this is her first temporary deployment, she accepted a permanent position in Bahrain, Manama as a Management and Program Analyst for DLA Energy Middle East from January 2012 thru January 2015.



Rachel Dunlap, Hines' supervisor and DLA Energy Commander’s Action Group Director, consistently motivates employees to explore deployment opportunities. "Adrian stood out as an ideal candidate due to her professionalism, commitment, and eagerness to embrace new challenges," she shared.



During her deployment, Hines served as a headquarters staff officer in the DLA Energy Europe & Africa Business Management Office where she supported the military deputy and played a key role in managing deploying personnel. She worked closely with incoming deployers, ensuring they had a smooth arrival in the country and smooth return to their duty location back home.



“It broadened my perspective and took me out of my comfort zone, allowing me the opportunity to work with local nationals and the Warfighters,” Hines shared.

She found the transition to this new role challenging yet rewarding. “I entered this position with an open mind, prepared for the unknown,” she added.



Working closely with DLA’s various Major Subordinate Commands and interacting with a diverse group of individuals has significantly strengthened Hines' communication skills and improved her ability to engage with the DLA Energy workforce in her current role.



Hines enjoyed her deployment tenure in Germany, which added a personal fulfillment to her professional development.



Reflecting on the experience, Hines highly recommends this program to the other DLA employees. “Employee deployments are a necessity to support the Warfighters, and it is a team effort,” she explained. “Having had an up-close view of the MSC’s tactical and operational execution of tasks and missions of our diverse workforce allowed me to see the big picture.”



Hines also expressed appreciation that the deployment created by enabling her to step into a more prominent role. “I normally working behind the scenes, but this job allowed me to be out front and center while interacting with leadership every day and working closely with other agency deployers,” she shared.



With 17 years of experience at DLA Energy, Hines is dedicated to lifelong learning. Now back in her role as a Management and Program Analyst, Hines returns with a fresh perspective, insights and lessons learned from her deployment that can be shared with the present DLA Energy workforce and future deployers.