The boy that united an Army

FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS — There stood a Soldier, combat boots echoing in defiance with each foot that hit the pavement. This Soldier was no stranger to this battlefield, and he was familiar with his opponent. Behind him, some in spirit and some in the flesh, stood an entire Army of encouragement. With each step a new print separated the dirt, and an inspiration marched forward.



Hunter Wells was no ordinary 8-year-old, and this was no ordinary fight. Service members from across the globe watched honorary U.S. Army Cpt. Hunter Wells’ every move and supported his every step. The anticipation of this single battlefield electrified the air, and every movement resulted in battle cries from across the globe.



Hunter Wells was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a type of blood cancer where an excess of immature white blood cells is made by the bone marrow. His diagnosis came just two weeks after his 4th birthday.



Wells officially achieved remission on Feb. 3, 2021, according to a blog setup by his family titled “Hunter’s Big Battle: Beating Leukemia.”



After a graft from his father, Mr. Robert Wells, Hunter was in full remission, however he had some irritation in his skin and nails due to graft versus host disease. His labs looked perfect, according to his team of doctors, and he continued to progress through his recovery.



However, on Nov. 10, 2022, Hunter’s cancer had resurfaced.



“Ella is struggling with accepting the news,” said Kayla Wells, Hunter’s mother, via a social media post, “[She] fears being without her brother for another round of treatment.”



After another 14 days of chemotherapy, Hunter was back on the road to recovery. On May 5, 2023, Hunter was 100% grafted, meaning that the donor stem cells were in full effect within his body from after a donation from his mother, Mrs. Kayla Wells.



Hunter Wells got to ring his bell Feb. 24, 2023, marking the end of his chemotherapy as Mrs. Wells’ bone marrow cells continued to fight to improve his condition.



However, the bumps in the road continued to find the Wells family. After Hunter’s second transplant, his body’s graft cells started to view his host cells as a foreign threat, and started to attack them, resulting in Graft versus Host Disease, or GvHD.



As a result of GvHD, Hunter’s lung capacity was impacted resulting in complications. Hunter started immunosuppressants, known as anti-rejection medication, to suppress his immune system to combat these complications.



“I felt that was a step backwards,” said Mrs. Wells, “but the oncologist insisted that it wasn’t and that [Hunter] is still doing great.”



Hunter began to transition back to normalcy, attending school and even seeing the dentist. He continued to excel at school and was quite the social butterfly according to the Wells family.



In the beginning of August 2024 due to complications from GvHD, Hunter’s lung capacity began to become worrisome, and his lungs continued to reject the graft resulting in numerous hospitals stays.



Hunter celebrated his birthday with his twin sister, Ella Wells, on Oct. 20, 2024. There was music, cake, gifts, balloons, and more from friends and family who ensure to make the day extra special for the Wells family.



Hunter’s story was shared by U.S. Army W.T.F Moments, a Facebook page with over a million followers from across the Department of Defense.



“We have been overwhelmed with the gratitude by our friends in the military the last few days,” said the Wells family, “Hunter’s story was shared with more than 420,000 service members.”



The story soon went viral, resulting in hundreds of messages with encouraging words and a donation drive that spanned the globe. Service members from all over the globe reached out to the family to send patches, gear, gifts, and cards. These gifts were not just limited to the United States Armed Forces, but including military memorabilia from different countries as well.



Hunter received an honorary commission, resulting in his immediate promotion to Captain on Nov. 19, 2024. The ceremony, part of a time-honored tradition to official induct officers, was held at the Lubbock Armory.



Unfortunately, Hunter’s lung capacity continued to fall.



Honorary Cpt. Hunter Wells passed away Dec. 7, 2024, after 4 years of battling cancer, according to Mrs. Wells.



“Our heartbreak is immeasurable,” said Kayla Wells via a social media post, “We are at peace knowing Hunter never has to suffer again.”



Hunter Well’s memorial service was held at Floydada Methodist Church, Lubbock, Texas, Dec. 13, 2024.



“We are overwhelmed by the love and encouragement we have received,” said the Wells family, “We’ve had many visitors today and have shed some tears, shared some stories, and even found some smiles.”



Hunter Wells was buried with full military honors, including a rifle salute following his memorial service.

Hunter Wells was inducted as an Honorary Phantom Warrior, an Honorary Trooper, and presented with multiple gifts on behalf of the III Armored Corps. Hunter will continue to be a core pillar of the III Armored Corps’ history.

