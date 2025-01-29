Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIWC Atlantic Selection for Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) for Cybersecurity, Test and Evaluation

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Story by Alex Jackson 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mr. Larry Fuller has been selected as the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Cybersecurity, Test and Evaluation Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM). Fuller will be responsible for providing technical guidance for the secure development, test and evaluation, acquisition, and deployment of integrated C6ISR systems and technologies. His primary goal is to build and lead the best qualified cybersecurity and T&E workforce in the Navy, ensuring that patterns and best practices across the processes, solutions and technologies employed by NIWC Atlantic are secure, survivable, efficient, and effective.

    Fuller has been with NIWC Atlantic for 12 years, serving most recently as the Technical Lead for the Cyber Warfare Team and Technical Advisor to USCYBERCOM J65 CISO and J9 PEO Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture (JCWA). Previous roles include Director for JCWA Integration at USCYBERCOM, Competency Supervisor for NIWC Atlantic Digital Forensics, and Engineering Lead for PEO C4I Tactical Shore and Expeditionary Integration (PMW790) Program’s Fleet Network Operation Centers globally.

    Prior to joining NIWC Atlantic, Fuller served for 10 years as a Department of Army civilian for the US Property and Fiscal Office where he began his federal service as an IT helpdesk administrator and progressed in roles of increased responsibility as a system administrator, network administrator, system engineer, information assurance manager, project officer, and program manager.

    Fuller is also a Chief Warrant Officer Five (CW5) in the South Carolina Army National Guard with 26 years of military service, which most recently includes two years as an Exploit Analyst for Joint Forces Headquarters Cyber (ARCYBER) and two years as a Future Operations Officer at U.S. Cyber Command. He is currently serving as Senior Technical Advisor for the SC Army National Guard and Sr. Signal Officer in the 228th Theater Tactical Signal Brigade.

    He holds a Master of Science in computer science from Clemson University and a Bachelor of Science in information systems security from Limestone University.

    About NIWC Atlantic

    As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, formally known as SPAWAR, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

