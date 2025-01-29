Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NIWC Atlantic Selection for Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) for Software Modernization & Innovation

    Official portrait of Derik Pack

    Photo By Joseph Bullinger | Official portrait of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic employee Mr....... read more read more

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Story by Alex Jackson 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mr. Derik Pack has been selected as the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Software Modernization & Innovation Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM). Pack will lead innovation and adoption of modern software technologies and practices to rapidly build secure, resilient software systems.

    Pack brings over 20 years of experience in software delivery practices gained supporting Department of the Navy, Marine Corps, and federal software systems. Derik’s achievements at NIWC Atlantic in the Software Engineering Competency include managing the Agility in a Cyber Environment Strategic Investment Area, a multi-year investment portfolio increasing organizational capability in DevSecOps, Cybersecurity and Cloud technologies and practices. The portfolio’s Naval Innovative Science and Engineering (NISE) efforts introduced modern software delivery practices to the NIWC Atlantic workforce, other Navy practitioners, industry partners and sponsors. The Portfolio also invested in a successful transition of Cloud technologies with the NIWC Atlantic Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) and piloted containerized test automation capabilities. He led the stand-up and growth of one of NIWC Atlantic’s first communities, the Agile Community, and championed Agile training and practices across NIWC Atlantic and the Navy.

    He is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a master’s in electrical and computer engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Carolina in computer engineering. He is pursuing his doctorate in computer science from Clemson as part of NIWC Atlantic’s Advanced Degree Upgrade (ADERUP) program.

    Pack enjoys spending time with family and conducting local STEM activities.

    About NIWC Atlantic

    As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, formally known as SPAWAR, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.30.2025 10:23
    Story ID: 489814
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NIWC Atlantic Selection for Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) for Software Modernization & Innovation, by Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Official portrait of Derik Pack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic
    NIWC Atlantic
    SSTM
    Senior Scientific Technical Manager
    Derik Pack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download