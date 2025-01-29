NIWC Atlantic Selection for Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) for Software Modernization & Innovation

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Mr. Derik Pack has been selected as the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Software Modernization & Innovation Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM). Pack will lead innovation and adoption of modern software technologies and practices to rapidly build secure, resilient software systems.



Pack brings over 20 years of experience in software delivery practices gained supporting Department of the Navy, Marine Corps, and federal software systems. Derik’s achievements at NIWC Atlantic in the Software Engineering Competency include managing the Agility in a Cyber Environment Strategic Investment Area, a multi-year investment portfolio increasing organizational capability in DevSecOps, Cybersecurity and Cloud technologies and practices. The portfolio’s Naval Innovative Science and Engineering (NISE) efforts introduced modern software delivery practices to the NIWC Atlantic workforce, other Navy practitioners, industry partners and sponsors. The Portfolio also invested in a successful transition of Cloud technologies with the NIWC Atlantic Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) and piloted containerized test automation capabilities. He led the stand-up and growth of one of NIWC Atlantic’s first communities, the Agile Community, and championed Agile training and practices across NIWC Atlantic and the Navy.



He is a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology with a master’s in electrical and computer engineering. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Carolina in computer engineering. He is pursuing his doctorate in computer science from Clemson as part of NIWC Atlantic’s Advanced Degree Upgrade (ADERUP) program.



Pack enjoys spending time with family and conducting local STEM activities.



About NIWC Atlantic



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, formally known as SPAWAR, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2025 Date Posted: 01.30.2025 10:23 Story ID: 489814 Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Atlantic Selection for Senior Scientific Technical Manager (SSTM) for Software Modernization & Innovation, by Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.