USAMU Sweeps the Podium at the 2025 Spring Shotgun Selection Trap Match

The 2025 Spring Shotgun Selection Trap Match, hosted by USA Shooting in West Palm Beach, proved to be a challenging and exhilarating competition, bringing together some of the best shotgun shooters from across the nation. The U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU) was well-represented at the event, with their athletes demonstrating their skills under tough conditions.

Despite the gusty winds, the USAMU athletes excelled, securing multiple podium finishes in a display of both individual and team excellence. The grueling conditions tested every competitor's focus, but the soldiers of USAMU rose to the occasion, dominating the event in both the men's and women's categories.

Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller took the top spot in the men's category, securing a well-earned 1st place finish. He was closely followed by fellow USAMU teammates: Staff Sgt. Derek Haldeman, who finished in 2nd place, and Sgt. Logan Lucas, who took 3rd. Staff Sgt. Will Hinton rounded out the top five, finishing in 4th. All of the Soldiers are instructor/shooters assigned to the USAMU’s Shotgun Team.

In the women’s category, Staff Sgt. Rachel Tozier took home the 1st place trophy.

“Winning this match means winning another year of overseas experience that will help push me towards being my best leading into LA 2028. Spring Selection determined the travel teams for Argentina and Peru World Cups,” said Tozier.

"Winning this match will be a highlight in my career. Conditions were brutal and everyone fought hard. I was proud to watch my teammates bring it in and round out the podium. Can't wait to see what we can accomplish this year," said Eller.

The match also served as an important qualifying event for shooters hoping to represent the U.S. at upcoming international competitions, including the World Cup events leading up to the LA 2028 Olympics. Additionally, it determined the travel teams for two key international events: the World Cups in Argentina and Peru.

The USAMU’s performance at the Spring Shotgun Selection Match is part of a long-standing tradition of excellence in competitive shooting, where they consistently dominate across various disciplines.

