FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Fort Knox Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is looking for innovative recreation ideas from its employees with the Smart Idea Program.



The program asks employees within the organization to think outside of the box about ways to improve its programs.



“A smart idea is any idea that betters our organization; it’s all about sparking innovation,” said Tami Delaney, Fort Knox DFMWR Support Services Division marketing assistant. “The program is designed to give frontline staff a chance to bring attention to blind spots their supervisors and leadership may miss.



“The aim is to positively impact customer experience, improve our workforce, expand or improve DFMWR offerings, and benefit the community.”



Delaney said that key areas of focus for the program are revenue generation, time or resource savings, resiliency, or safety.



“Pushing boundaries, solving problems, coming up with practical solutions; those things will make us more efficient and resilient as a whole,” said Delaney.



To submit a ‘smart idea’ one can simply scan the QR code within the flyer and, answer the questions and provide a detailed description of the idea.



There is no cutoff date for ideas as the program is ongoing. Employees who submit ideas that are selected for implementation will receive a $75 bonus on their next paycheck.



“We want employees to bring smart, bold ideas to the forefront, but it's not just about that,” said Delaney. “It's a catalyst for continuous improvement and we need everyone's unique perspective in order to thrive. Just scan the QR code and submit the idea; it’s that easy!”



Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2025 Date Posted: 01.30.2025 10:03 Story ID: 489812 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Knox DFMWR wants your great ideas, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.