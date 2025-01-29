Finding Security at McConnell’s Mayroad

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. -- When I first moved to McConnell Air Force Base, I was looking for safety and peace after a rough and unsettling experience with off-base apartments. From finding bullet casings to the frequent smell of neighbors smoking every substance imaginable, I never truly felt safe living there. My instincts were telling me something was wrong- and, unfortunately, I was right.



The apartment complex I had been residing at had a no-smoking policy that lacked much needed enforcement. Many residents openly disregarded the rule daily in plain daylight. The last straw to living off-base was when a downstairs neighbor negligently disposed of their cigarette, causing the entire building to burn down. Eight families lost

everything due to a fire that night, including mine. Wichita’s welcome to me was a little warmer than I asked for.



I got the wake-up call that safety and security should never be taken for granted. In the aftermath, moving on-base seemed like the most logical next step for a fresh start. The security of living on-base could not be beat in my mind.



Mayroad at McConnell was helpful from the beginning and immediately a complete contrast to living off-base. The first night of sleeping on-base after such a traumatic experience was comforting. Gated access and living among people with similar values helped me finally relax.



In the past year, I’ve used most of the amenities available. During the summer, the complimentary lawn care and pool access compete for the spot as my favorite amenity. After working all week, I’m always happy to spend my weekend by the poolside rather than doing lawn work and maintenance. The walking trails are also kept free of snow during the winter are usually used by dog walkers and runners.



Living while consistently anticipating danger is no way to live. Mayroad has lifted that weight off my shoulders. For the price of rent, there is nothing comparable off-base. It’s not a wonder that Mayroad received its highest ever rating of 91.3 on the 2024 Air Force Civil Engineering Center Annual Site Visit. For comparison, the Air Force as a whole has privatized housing satisfaction rate of 75-77% in the past few years. Mayroad residents are satisfied and surveys help prove that point.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2025 Date Posted: 01.30.2025 09:13 Story ID: 489809 Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KANSAS, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Finding Security at McConnell’s Mayroad, by A1C Paula Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.