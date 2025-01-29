Military Sealift Command Purser Receives Award

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer of the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) presented the Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Angelika Balash, a Military Sealift Command (MSC) purser, Saturday, Jan. 26.



Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force 63 / Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa, awarded Balash the medal in recognition of her “meritorious achievement in the superior performance of duties while serving as purser aboard USS Mount Whitney from February 2024 to October 2024.”



Balash managed all the administrative functions and related protocol involved in processing more than 280 applications of official passports, Italian visas, and sojourners permits for the civilian merchant mariners assigned to USS Mount Whitney.



“Receiving the Civilian Service Commendation Medal is a tremendous honor, and I am deeply humbled and grateful,” said Balash. “My journey began with my service in the U.S. Navy, where I not only honed my skills, but also embraced best practices that I would later bring to MSC.”



Since joining MSC in 2011, Balash has leaned on her previous naval experience working in the supply department, which led to her promotion to purser in 2014. A purser provides administrative support and advice to civilian merchant personnel on financial and personnel matters.



“As a command expert on mariners’ affairs, I have had the privilege of working with MSC headquarters, various MSC commands, and Navy organizations,” said Balash.



For Balash, being recognized with this award confirms the value of the practices and experiences she continues to apply from her years of both MSC and naval service.

“This award is a reminder of how hard work and passion lead to significant achievements, and I am sincerely thankful for this recognition,” said Balash.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.



USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and Partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

