33rd RGS activates at Kadena

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Wing held the 33rd Rescue Generation Squadron activation ceremony at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 24, 2025.



The activation of the 33rd RGS will separate the 33rd Helicopter Maintenance Unit from the 718th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to create a new squadron tailored to the HH-60W Jolly Green II.



U.S. Air Force Maj. Sean Massey assumed command of the 33rd RGS from U.S. Air Force Col. Randy Schwinler, 18th Maintenance Group commander.



This transition reorganizes the unit and its resources in alignment with the Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization framework to be focused on weapon system-specific combat readiness and optimized to meet the dynamic demands of the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.



“Restructuring as the 33rd RGS solidifies the link between maintenance and operations at the most tactical levels,” said Massey. “It postures the 18th Wing with an agile and resilient unit of action capable of projecting combat power, delivering humanitarian aid, and executing contingency operations on-demand, in any environment”



Changing to the 33rd RGS provides a direct link across the organizational and functional chains of command to the operational Rescue Squadrons. It combines the right people, authorities, resourcing, and capabilities with a refined scope that allows leadership at all levels to be more engaged in the mission and the lives of Airmen.



“The world around us is changing, and we too, must change with it,” said Massey as he addressed the Airmen of the 33rd RGS.



The activation of a new squadron and the continued transition from the HH-60G Pave Hawk to the HH-60W will require Airmen to focus on quality training, innovation, adaptability, and an increased mission ownership in an already high-velocity combat wing.



“We need to think critically about who we are – informed by our mission, culture, and strong rescue heritage to form a new vision that will shape this squadron and impact the lives of generations to come,” said Massey. “That doesn’t happen overnight, and it doesn’t happen without all of you.”



The activation of the 33rd RGS is a testament to Kadena’s pivotal role in the Indo-Pacific. It demonstrates the 18th Wing’s commitment to operational excellence, a proactive approach to crisis response, and the ability to deliver unmatched airpower at a moment’s notice.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2025 Date Posted: 01.30.2025 02:55 Story ID: 489798 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 33rd RGS activates at Kadena, by SrA Tylir Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.