From the ground up

Photo By Cpl. Jade Farrington | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mauricio Camachoarana, left, an administration specialist, and Lance Cpl. Landon Lingle, a combat videographer, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, proudly display their commendatory plaques following the graduation ceremony for the Combat Marksmanship Coach Course at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, on Dec. 19, 2024. The CMC course is meticulously crafted to develop exceptional, high-performing coaches who are fully equipped to train Marines in mastering marksmanship. Through in-depth techniques, hands-on training, and comprehensive weapons knowledge, these coaches are prepared to ensure Marines become proficient and confident shooters. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jade Farrington)

Every year, thousands of U.S. Marines spend a week on the rifle range to complete annual rifle qualifications. For some Marines, the range is their permanent place of duty, not just a training requirement.



These Marines, otherwise known as combat marksmanship coaches, are no stranger to rifle qualifications; rather, they facilitate nearly 25 ranges a year, training and refreshing the warfighter on rifle best practices.



As the subject matter experts for the M-16A4 service rifle, M-18 service pistol, and firearm fundamentals, CMC’s guide Marines on the basics to ensure they successfully pass their range. When there isn’t a rifle qualification happening, coaches spend their time perfecting their craft through instructional classes and hands-on learning. They are a necessary part of the Marine Corps that provide Marines the training needed to become efficient riflemen.



CMC Marines come from a variety of backgrounds and military occupational specialties. Some are reservists and active duty, while others might be administrative Marines or aircraft technicians. These Marines spend the three weeks in lectures, completing practical application, and shooting, in order to earn their graduation certificate.



To hone their skills, coach candidates will spend 25 to 30 hours practicing breathing patterns, body positionings, and repeating the movements of taking aim with an unloaded weapon, both pistol and rifle, to establish good fundamentals that they can apply to their instructions in the future. This time is specifically set aside to for the candidates to have repetition with their weapons and break any bad habits they might have.



“This training, it breaks a lot of bad habits that everybody usually has when they shoot,” said Lance Cpl. Matt Levitt, a coach candidate. “It perfects the craft and makes you a better shooter.”



Becoming a coach also means learning the ins-and-outs of the M-16A4 service rifle, M-18 service pistol, weapons terminology, and understanding how the range is controlled. The rifle range has many billets, safety regulations, and operation signals that all personnel must be familiar with before they can coach. Coaches also must be able to identify and solve any interruptions or defects in the rifle's operations and a variety of malfunctions that may occur on the range. Marines are expected to solve their own malfunctions, but a coach is trained to handle more than a simple stoppage, if such thing was to occur, to maintain range safety.



“We do everything from the ground up,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Cameron Kidder, a combat marksmanship trainer. “We want to build strong, subconscious muscle memory before they get on the range, so they are sound coaches.”



Before coach candidates are certified, they must pass a rifle qualification and pistol qualification with sharpshooter score or higher and a written test. Candidates will zero each other’s rifle combat optic; this process aligns the scope with the weapon, ensuring that Marines are able to fire with accuracy from varied distances. In addition to zeroing weapons, coaches will also verify shots, and coach each other while shooting. At the end of the course the candidates will receive their certificates and become full-fledged coaches. With their certificates they can hold preparatory training, assist as range personnel during any live fire ranges, and host a training for other Marines.