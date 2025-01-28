Fort Belvoir taps into latest technology to keep residents, mission partners informed

Photo By Paul Lara | A crew on Fort Belvoir's 12th Street installs a new speaker and control system for the...... read more read more Photo By Paul Lara | A crew on Fort Belvoir's 12th Street installs a new speaker and control system for the installation's Giant Voice system, Jan. 28. The new system will allow more specific alerts to be loaded for immediate use cautioning those nearby of possible danger, exercises and more. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Virginia – U.S. Army Garrison Fort Belvoir is home to more than 45,000 mission partners and residents. Thousands of Veterans and their families also visit on a regular basis to take advantage of the many programs and services on the more than eight-acre installation nestled along the Potomac River in southern Fairfax County, Virginia.



When emergencies arise, or sudden inclement weather impacts the area, keeping all these residents, employees and visitors informed could pose quite a challenge. Fortunately, Fort Belvoir has recently implemented two technology-based initiatives to help get the word out when every moment counts.



First, Fort Belvoir has recently launched the MyArmyPost app which Android and iPhone users can download to access pertinent installation information. They can access information on events, services, access reservations and shop AAFES. In addition, the garrison will also use the app to push important updates as they occur.



Additionally, the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM) has tasked Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC – IHD) to perform a Giant Voice Mass Notification System (GV-MNS) Retrofit at Fort Belvoir and Davison Army Airfield (DAAF). The GV-MNS retrofit is set to enhance their outdoor emergency communication capabilities with the Federal Signal Giant Voice System upgrade. The system includes an advanced Commander Control stations and updated software, significantly improving system functionality to ensure clear and effective mass notifications across both locations.



The upgrade includes providing three base stations (or control units), and 17 outdoor towers at Fort Belvoir and one tower at Davison Army Airfield. Upon the completion of each tower, a local test will be conducted using Westminster chimes.



By conducting an inventory of all existing components and working them into the new configuration as much as possible, Fort Belvoir was able to cut costs without minimizing reach or effectiveness.



The latest upgrade also comes with Commander Assist Software, which now enables the creation of standard and custom messages on-the-fly for both exercises and actual events, allowing operators to seamlessly include detailed, event-specific information.



The system integrates more than 300 new messages into the system’s library, accommodating a wider range of communication needs. This also includes incorporating more than 150 national anthems, which also enhances utility for multinational operations and ceremonies.



Col. David Stewart, Fort Belvoir Garrison Commander, said this system makes a difference when seconds count.



“Threat protection is one of my top priorities, and I can see how this Giant Voice system upgrade will make it easier to alert employees and Families on post about an imminent danger, especially for approaching severe weather,” Stewart said.



Emergency Management will shut down the following roads: Teote Road in front of Building 610 and 12th Street in front of Building 1028, will both be closed on Monday, February 3. Finally on Friday, February 7, 30th Engineer Road will be closed as the new system will be installed at the Sports Complex.



During the testing phase, the installation will conduct multiple tests of the Giant Voice Mass Notification System, including voice, tone, and audio transmissions. Base residents and assigned personnel should expect to hear these disturbances intermittently between the end of January until March 18.