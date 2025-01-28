Sanders Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Colton Sanders graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Colton Sanders graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) January 30, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Colton Sanders graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) January 30, 2025.



Sanders, from Galva, Illinois, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the many opportunities the Navy can provide.



“A big reason I decided to join was to put myself and my family in a better situation,” Sanders said. “Being financially stable and having a career that I can progress and grow with is important to me. I’ve never been afraid to take on new challenges and reinvent myself if things aren’t working out. Joining the Navy has allowed me not to settle on the path that I was on and try something that’s completely different from what I was doing.”



Sanders, 28, graduated from Galva High School, where he was on the varsity cross country and track teams and a member of the band and drama club. Before joining the Navy, Sanders worked for the University of Colorado’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands at the U.S. Army Garrison in Hawaii.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Sanders is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



The award, according to Sanders, is the best possible first step to start his naval career.



“Receiving this award was a shock to me,” said Sanders. “All I wanted to do while I was here was work hard and give my best effort. I didn’t think that I’d done anything special to deserve something like this, so that was why I was so surprised. I realize now that even though this in an individual award, it’s not really about me. This is recognition for the success of my entire division and all of the effort my RDCs put into training us. This award will set the standard for me as I move forward in my Navy career, as I will try to always strive for excellence and remember that the most important part of any achievement is the team that stands beside you.”



Sanders’ RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Senior Chief Machinery Repairman (MRCS) Jeffrey Tumacder, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (HM1) Michael Martinez and Personnel Specialist 1st Class (PS1) Joselyn Quijada, and they guided him through the 10-week process.



“My RDCs were always there to support me and push me to get more out of myself,” he said. “They gave me the opportunity to be a divisional yeoman, and I was able to learn a lot from that experience. Whenever you’re leading others, it’s important to take that responsibility to heart. I had bad days like everyone else, but my RDCs were always there to make sure I learned from those hardships.”



Along with his RDCs, Sanders found inspiration from his family.



“Even though communications were limited, my spouse and my family played a big role in in what I’ve been able to accomplish so far. They’ve always been my biggest fans and supporters, and repaying them for all they have done for me was a driving force behind my actions. I’m thankful that I’ve been able to have success and hopefully I’ve made them proud.”



Sanders said the biggest challenge he faced in boot camp was learning to communicate with a wide variety of people.



“It was tough at times to connect and relate to the younger generation,” said Sanders. “I’m a little older and have more experience than some of the other recruits that were here. I had a lot of expectations for how you should behave that weren’t the same as everyone else. Though it took time and effort to learn how to connect with some of the other recruits, it ended up making us all a lot stronger as a team.”



After graduation, Sanders will attend Quartermaster “A” School in Great Lakes, Illinois, for training in the fundamentals of navigation and oceanography.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.