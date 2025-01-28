Defense Logistics Agency and NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support Team Up During DLR Transition

Courtesy Photo | In December, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted DLA Aviation and DLA Land and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | In December, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support hosted DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime to ensure unity of effort in support of the plan’s timeline and milestone events. During the two-day event, the organizations discussed relationships across the supply chain, enhancing fleet support, and analyzing and addressing emergent issues impacting naval readiness. see less | View Image Page

On Nov. 22, 2024, the Deputy Secretary of Defense issued a memo affirming Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) as the single integrated provider of Depot Level Repairable (DLR) spares procurement.

Per the memorandum, Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support (NAVSUP WSS), which had previously handled DLR spares procurement, met with DLA to create a transition plan.

“We’re a unified team in our approach to this transition,” said Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella, Commander, NAVSUP WSS. “Both of our organizations have an enduring commitment to provide outstanding support to the warfighter. Success is achieved when WSS and DLA employees are completely aligned, with a unified focus on driving Navy outcomes that deliver more ready ships, submarines, and aircraft, faster."

In December, NAVSUP WSS hosted DLA Aviation and DLA Land and Maritime to ensure unity of effort in support of the plan’s timeline and milestone events. During the two-day event, the organizations discussed relationships across the supply chain, enhancing fleet support, and analyzing and addressing emergent issues impacting naval readiness.

“We are one team,” said Brig. Gen. Gail E. Atkins, Commander, DLA (Land & Maritime). “Our shared mission is to ensure that parts get where they are needed, when they are needed.”

With DLA resuming new DLR spares procurement, the Navy will be able to fully leverage DoD opportunities for strategic contracting, enabling shorter contracting lead times and, ultimately, customer wait time to receive needed repair parts.

“We are jointly committed to collaborating to meet the Navy’s readiness and North Star goals,” stated Brig. Gen Chad Ellsworth, Commander, DLA (Aviation).

DLA’s mission is to “Drive and sustain Warfighter readiness by delivering unmatched global support as the Nation’s Logistics Combat Support Agency.” DLA accomplishes this with a staff of about 25,000 employees divided into major subordinate commands, regional commands and other directorates.

NAVSUP WSS provides the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and allied forces the program and supply support for the weapon systems that keep naval forces mission ready. With locations in Philadelphia; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Norfolk, Virginia; and Tucson, Arizona, NAVSUP WSS manages operational readiness for almost 300 deployable ships, 92 submarines, and 3,700 aircraft worldwide.