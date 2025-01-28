AFPC commander visits RAF Mildenhall

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, left, Air Force Personnel Center...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, left, Air Force Personnel Center commander, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, coins Staff Sgt. Erin Collins, center, 100th Maintenance Squadron commander’s support staff, for superior performance before hosting a town hall meeting with Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, AFPC command chief, JBSA-Randolph, at RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 23, 2025. O’Donnell met with base leadership to increase awareness of talent management issues, enable better teamwork and execution, and receive feedback on how AFPC can better assist Airmen, Guardians and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Team Mildenhall hosted Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center commander, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, when he visited RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 23, 2025. O’Donnell engaged with base leadership to increase awareness of talent management issues, enable better teamwork and execution, and get feedback on how AFPC can better assist Airmen, Guardians and their families.



While here, the AFPC commander also coined three superior performers. He then hosted a town hall meeting with Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, AFPC command chief, JBSA-Randolph, with an audience of Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians.