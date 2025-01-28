Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFPC commander visits RAF Mildenhall

    AFPC commander visits RAF Mildenhall

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.29.2025

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Team Mildenhall hosted Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, Air Force Personnel Center commander, Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, when he visited RAF Mildenhall, England, Jan. 23, 2025. O’Donnell engaged with base leadership to increase awareness of talent management issues, enable better teamwork and execution, and get feedback on how AFPC can better assist Airmen, Guardians and their families.

    While here, the AFPC commander also coined three superior performers. He then hosted a town hall meeting with Chief Master Sgt. Edwin Ludwigsen, AFPC command chief, JBSA-Randolph, with an audience of Team Mildenhall Airmen and civilians.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
