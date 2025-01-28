Hydro heroes: WFSM’s impact on mission success

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY – Not all heroes wear capes. A team of Airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron enable the success of their wing mission by responding to urgent base infrastructure needs and ensuring it all remains reliable 24/7.

Water and fuel systems maintenance Airmen assigned to the 386th ECES are responsible for plumbing systems, including water, sewer, and natural gas, as well as interior fixtures like showers, toilets, and sinks.

Their tasks vary from repairing leaks and clogs, to overseeing larger projects like hydro-excavation and sewer main repairs.

“A specific process that WFSM is very proud of is hydro-excavation,” said a U.S. Air Force WFMS NCO in-charge assigned to the 386th ECES. “It’s not just efficient, but it also ensures we’re taking care of the mission safely and securely.”

By utilizing hydro-excavation techniques, WFSM can safely excavate without damaging underground utilities, accelerating repair timelines and allowing work to begin immediately in emergencies.

The team also inspects construction projects to ensure they meet mission requirements.

Some recent projects the team has completed include renovating one building’s restroom, saving $77,000 in potential contracting costs, and restoring 16 emergency water stations for firefighting operations.

On the fuel side, WFSM maintains the physical infrastructure of gas stations and aircraft fuel systems, working alongside 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron to ensure fuel is distributed efficiently and systems remain operational 24/7 to address urgent needs.

One ongoing project that WFSM is working is to upgrade the base’s ground fuel station, which will improve fueling capabilities and help vehicles be fully supported for mission operations. The efforts include doubling the fuel storage capacity by cleaning and bringing two steel tanks back into service.

Through urgent repairs, long-term maintenance, and critical upgrades, WFSM helps keep the base running smoothly and drives combat readiness for the 386th AEW.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2025 01:31 Story ID: 489765 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hydro heroes: WFSM’s impact on mission success, by A1C Sarah Ortega Corona, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.